 When is Apex Legends coming to Steam? Release date, cross-play, more - Dexerto
Apex Legends

When is Apex Legends coming to Steam? Release date, cross-play, more

Published: 1/Sep/2020 11:45 Updated: 1/Sep/2020 11:57

by Calum Patterson
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that Apex Legends is coming to Steam in Fall 2020, meaning PC players no longer have to rely solely on EA’s own Origin launcher.

EA has teamed up with Steam, bringing their EA Play service to the platform. You can also now buy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and pre-order FIFA 21 on Steam too. It was only a matter of time until Apex joined the lineup.

However, the Apex release is coming a bit later, expected to drop on Steam at the same time as Apex’s launch on Nintendo Switch, as well as the introduction of cross-play.

EA Play on Steam
Steam
EA’s subscription service, EA Play, is now available through Steam.

When is Apex Legends coming to Steam?

Respawn confirmed during their EA Play event in June that Apex Legends is coming to Steam in Fall 2020. However, no exact date was given. Fall typically encompasses September 1 through November 30. Early indications suggest the Steam release could be as soon as September 15.

EA confirmed on October 29, 2019: “Multiplayer games – like Apex Legends, FIFA 20, and Battlefield V – will become available next year, and players on both Origin and Steam will have the ability to play together.”

EA first teased a partnership with Steam on October 25, when they tweeted out a video of an EA-emblazoned mug with steam coming out of the top of it.

This doesn’t mean that EA games will no longer be available on Origin, instead they will also be available on Steam with players able to play with friends on either launcher.

EA/Apex LegendsPlayers on all platforms will be able to with and against each other in Apex Legends.

Exclusive Steam cosmetics for Apex Legends

As a reward for players coming to Apex Legends on Steam, three exclusive weapon charms will be available. The charms themselves are related to Valve games Portal and Half-Life.

Three steam weapon charms for Apex Legends
EA
The charms all have some inspiration from Valve games.

Apex Legends on mobile?

EA previously confirmed that they were working on a mobile version of Apex legends, but have gone quite since. The Nintendo Switch release is confirmed for Fall 2020, but not mobile.

Apex Legends Cross-play

Cross-platform play was also confirmed during EA Play in June, and is expected release at the same time as the Steam and Nintendo Switch versions.

However, it’s not confirmed yet if PC players on Origin can switch to Steam and keep their account progress on the other launcher. It’s possible that you will have to start fresh with the Steam version.

EA stopped selling new games through Steam several years ago, instead choosing to run games through their own platform, Origin. This return allows them to reach a wider player-base.

Apex Legends has been a resounding success for EA. It reached 50 million players worldwide in just 28 days, challenging Epic Games’ global phenomenon Fortnite.

