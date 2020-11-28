What's coming in the next Apex Legends update? - Dexerto

With the Holo-Day Bash holiday-themed event just around the corner in Apex Legends, developers Respawn Entertainment are gearing up for what should be the game’s first big update since the start of Season 7. Here’s everything you need to know.

Every major in-game event in Apex Legends comes with a lot of excitement from the player-base, not only for all the new content that’s on the way but also for the patch that brings changes and fixes to the game.

The Holo-Day Bash is no different, even more so, considering that it’s the first major update following the launch of Season 7 and is expected to be jam-packed with stuff for players to enjoy.

Below, you can find everything there is to know about the patch, including both what’s been confirmed as well as any changes that have been teased and/or rumored to be included.

When is the next Apex Legends update?

As confirmed by Respawn in their announcement tweet, the 2020 Holo-Day Bash will kick off on December 1, which, needless to say, is when the patch will also hit live servers.

The exact launch time hasn’t been announced yet, so we’ll let you know those details as soon as they become available.

Confirmed Apex Legends fixes in Holo-Day update

Here are all of the confirmed bug/issue fixes coming in the next major patch, according to the official Apex Legends Trello page:

Invalid or expired tokens errors : These are frustrating connection-based errors that often prevent players on Xbox and PlayStation from connecting to the game’s servers.

: These are frustrating connection-based errors that often prevent players on Xbox and PlayStation from connecting to the game’s servers. Octane jump pad bugs : There are several issues where players who interact with an Octane jump pad are then unable to double-jump and gain the maximum height from using the jump pad again.

: There are several issues where players who interact with an Octane jump pad are then unable to double-jump and gain the maximum height from using the jump pad again. Lag within Steam lobbies : Since the release of Season 7, Apex Legends players who are accessing the game via Steam have reported serious frame drops, lag, and visual bugs in the pre-game lobby.

: Since the release of Season 7, Apex Legends players who are accessing the game via Steam have reported serious frame drops, lag, and visual bugs in the pre-game lobby. Player names displaying incorrectly on Steam : Another issue introduced with the game’s release on Steam, this bug causes player names to be displayed as long strings of characters instead of the intended text.

: Another issue introduced with the game’s release on Steam, this bug causes player names to be displayed as long strings of characters instead of the intended text. Placing Sheila on the Trident will cause game crashes: This bug is related to the interaction between the new Trident vehicles introduced in Season 7 and Rampart’s Sheila turret. Players have reported that placing one of Rampart’s turrets on a Trident – which is supposed to be a viable interaction – will cause the game to crash. On November 19, Respawn blocked players from using Sheila on a Trident and said a fix would be coming in a later update.

This bug is related to the interaction between the new Trident vehicles introduced in Season 7 and Rampart’s Sheila turret. Players have reported that placing one of Rampart’s turrets on a Trident – which is supposed to be a viable interaction – will cause the game to crash. On November 19, Respawn blocked players from using Sheila on a Trident and said a fix would be coming in a later update. Mark all as seen option for menus: In a response to a recent Reddit post, Respawn confirmed that an option to mark all new unlocks – characters skins, weapon skins, etc. – was being worked on and would probably be coming in the game’s next update.

What else to expect

In addition to the fixes that have been confirmed by Respawn, there is a laundry list of other things that have either been announced or teased for the Holo-Day Bash.

New cosmetics: The holiday event has become popular for all the themed cosmetics that get release for a variety of Legends and weapons. Many of them have already been either leaked or officially unveiled, and you can check out all of those Holo-Day skins here.

The holiday event has become popular for all the themed cosmetics that get release for a variety of Legends and weapons. Many of them have already been either leaked or officially unveiled, and you can check out all of those Holo-Day skins here. Weapon balancing : Weapon balancing in any game is an extremely particular process. Although Respawn pushed out several weapon tweaks with the release of Season 7, the developer often updates the weapon meta during special events as well. Players could potentially see buffs to some underpowered weapons like the Alternator, L-Star, or Charge Rifle along with nerfs to more powerful guns such as the Devotion, Hemlok, or R-301.

: Weapon balancing in any game is an extremely particular process. Although Respawn pushed out several weapon tweaks with the release of Season 7, the developer often updates the weapon meta during special events as well. Players could potentially see buffs to some underpowered weapons like the Alternator, L-Star, or Charge Rifle along with nerfs to more powerful guns such as the Devotion, Hemlok, or R-301. Audio fixes : Since its earliest days, Apex has faced criticism from its community regarding sound design and audio issues. Players in Season 7 have reported sound issues with the new map, Trident vehicles, and Horizon. While not officially confirmed for the next update, the devs are working to address these issues and players could see some audio fixes pushed out.

: Since its earliest days, Apex has faced criticism from its community regarding sound design and audio issues. Players in Season 7 have reported sound issues with the new map, Trident vehicles, and Horizon. While not officially confirmed for the next update, the devs are working to address these issues and players could see some audio fixes pushed out. Map updates : Respawn continually updates the maps in Apex Legends, and it is not unheard of for the developer to push out some changes in smaller game updates. A minor map change on World’s Edge for the Holiday Express LTM has already been confirmed, so it’s possible players could see some other tweaks to World’s Edge, Olympus, or both.

: Respawn continually updates the maps in Apex Legends, and it is not unheard of for the developer to push out some changes in smaller game updates. A minor map change on World’s Edge for the Holiday Express LTM has already been confirmed, so it’s possible players could see some other tweaks to World’s Edge, Olympus, or both. Battle Pass progression: The Season 7 battle pass was a sore spot for the Apex community from the moment of its release. Respawn has already implemented several changes to bring the progression system back in-line with what players are used to from previous seasons. Although the outrage surrounding the battle pass has largely died down, Respawn could potentially tweak the system again.

The Season 7 battle pass was a sore spot for the Apex community from the moment of its release. Respawn has already implemented several changes to bring the progression system back in-line with what players are used to from previous seasons. Although the outrage surrounding the battle pass has largely died down, Respawn could potentially tweak the system again. Octane buffs : Along with addressing the broken functionality of his jump pad, Respawn has also confirmed they are still looking at ways to tweak Octane’s kit after the Season 7 changes. Although the team stated they were hoping to get these changes out in the January update, it has not been officially confirmed.

: Along with addressing the broken functionality of his jump pad, Respawn has also confirmed they are still looking at ways to tweak Octane’s kit after the Season 7 changes. Although the team stated they were hoping to get these changes out in the January update, it has not been officially confirmed. Crossplay improvements : Since the release of crossplay in the Aftermarket Collection event, players on all platforms have reported issues with the system. Respawn has been working to improve the player experience when teaming up with friends on different hardware and could push out some of these fixes.

: Since the release of crossplay in the Aftermarket Collection event, players on all platforms have reported issues with the system. Respawn has been working to improve the player experience when teaming up with friends on different hardware and could push out some of these fixes. Even more bugs fixes: While the developers do their best to keep players updated on what they are trying fix with their Trello board, the developer has stated that “the board will not show everything” and they are constantly working on other issues. Some other recent bugs, like an issue with no-regs related to Gibraltar’s gun shield or other reported issues that are not listed in Trello could also see a fix.

All of this is just the tip of the iceberg for what’s coming in the Holo-Day Bash update; expect tons of new content, lots of fixes, and plenty of adjustments to weapons, Legends, and the rest.

Read More: Apex Legends dev defends Wraith nerfs coming in Season 8

Players will be able to jump into the Holiday Express LTM and see what Respawn pushes out after the event goes live on Tuesday, December 1.

