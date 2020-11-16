Apex Legends leak reveals Holo-Day event skins & holiday lobby screen - Dexerto

Upcoming skins and charms for Apex Legends’ holiday-themed Holo-Day Bash event have been leaked, revealing new cosmetics for Loba, Revenant, and Wraith along with a Christmastime theme for the lobby.

With the holiday festivities among us, Respawn are cooking up a trove of content themed around the winter season. It’s not yet known what the devs are planning in terms of major LTMs or the like, but a new leak shows us just how many cosmetics players can expect to collect.

While there will be some skins returning from 2019, there’s going to be a healthy batch of completely fresh designs for the Apex community to pick up.

Popular Apex Legends dataminer ‘Biast12’ found a wealth of new information in Apex’s files that show how the holiday offers will look like when they drop in the shop.

Apex Legends Holo-Day bundles

There will be multiple sets on display in the shop for the coming months – about eight bundles in total, most of which will include a Rare or Epic skin for a Legend or weapon. Biast put together a showcase that prominently features every cosmetic in the leak which is expected to drop sometime soon.

While none of the bundles currently have a proper name attached to their file, we still have the full scope of what Respawn are looking to offer, including the amazing ‘Brudda Bear’ skin for Gibraltar.

Other character skins of note come in the form of Crypto’s Cool Operator, Revenant’s Frost Ancient, and Loba’s Crystalline Perfection.

Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash tracker also leaked

Respawn’s non-denominational-holiday presents to the Apex community will reportedly come in the form of a brand new content for players to grind for.

The Holo-Day Bash tracker will have 10 different tiers with a total of 4000 XP all the way. Every level will reward anything from banner badges to Rare skins for Bloodhound and Horizon.

The leaked image also invites players “aboard the new-and-improved Winter Express,” so a return of the holiday LTM could be in the cards.

When is the Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020 event?

While there hasn’t been any indication that there will be a huge event like last year, Apex players will at least get the chance to score new loot for their Legends.

No times have been suggested for 2020’s Holo-Day Bash, although previous leaks have mentioned dates ranging from December 1 to January 4, according to PCGamesN. Last year’s event ran from December 12 to January 7, along with the Winter Express LTM.

As always, we will continue to bring you the latest news for this as more information gets announced and/or leaked.