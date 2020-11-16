 Apex Legends leak reveals Holo-Day event skins & holiday lobby screen - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends leak reveals Holo-Day event skins & holiday lobby screen

Published: 16/Nov/2020 23:13 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 23:58

by Alan Bernal
apex legends holoday even sale
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Upcoming skins and charms for Apex Legends’ holiday-themed Holo-Day Bash event have been leaked, revealing new cosmetics for Loba, Revenant, and Wraith along with a Christmastime theme for the lobby.

With the holiday festivities among us, Respawn are cooking up a trove of content themed around the winter season. It’s not yet known what the devs are planning in terms of major LTMs or the like, but a new leak shows us just how many cosmetics players can expect to collect.

While there will be some skins returning from 2019, there’s going to be a healthy batch of completely fresh designs for the Apex community to pick up.

Popular Apex Legends dataminer ‘Biast12’ found a wealth of new information in Apex’s files that show how the holiday offers will look like when they drop in the shop.

Apex Legends Holo-Day bundles

There will be multiple sets on display in the shop for the coming months – about eight bundles in total, most of which will include a Rare or Epic skin for a Legend or weapon. Biast put together a showcase that prominently features every cosmetic in the leak which is expected to drop sometime soon.

While none of the bundles currently have a proper name attached to their file, we still have the full scope of what Respawn are looking to offer, including the amazing ‘Brudda Bear’ skin for Gibraltar.

Other character skins of note come in the form of Crypto’s Cool Operator, Revenant’s Frost Ancient, and Loba’s Crystalline Perfection.

Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash tracker also leaked

Respawn’s non-denominational-holiday presents to the Apex community will reportedly come in the form of a brand new content for players to grind for.

The Holo-Day Bash tracker will have 10 different tiers with a total of 4000 XP all the way. Every level will reward anything from banner badges to Rare skins for Bloodhound and Horizon.

The leaked image also invites players “aboard the new-and-improved Winter Express,” so a return of the holiday LTM could be in the cards.

When is the Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020 event?

While there hasn’t been any indication that there will be a huge event like last year, Apex players will at least get the chance to score new loot for their Legends.

No times have been suggested for 2020’s Holo-Day Bash, although previous leaks have mentioned dates ranging from December 1 to January 4, according to PCGamesN. Last year’s event ran from December 12 to January 7, along with the Winter Express LTM.

As always, we will continue to bring you the latest news for this as more information gets announced and/or leaked.

Apex Legends

How to fix Apex Legends treasure pack loading glitch

Published: 16/Nov/2020 15:36 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 16:02

by Connor Bennett
Respawn/EA

Share

Apex Legends players have run into an infuriating bug with the treasure packs that it sticking them in an infinite loading screen. However, there are some temporary solutions.

Back at the start of Apex Legends Season 6, treasure packs were introduced as a way to spice up the battle pass and give players something to come back and search for every single day. 

As a result, the packs that pop out of supply bins, have become a key part of Apex games as you don’t want to miss out and fall behind on the complete set – meaning you miss out on some cosmetics.

However, in Season 7, the treasure packs have caused a major issue for some players as they’ve become trapped in infinite loading following the end of a match.

An Apex Legends treasure pack
Respawn/EA
Treasure Packs were introduced in Apex Legends season 6, and now they’ve caused quite a headache.

PC workarounds for Apex Legends treasure pack glitch

Now, being stuck in an infinite loading screen might sound like a terrifying and game-breaking bug, however, some players have found temporary workarounds that should get the job done for now.

On PC, some players have had success with verifying game files, quitting out of Apex and restarting it, as well as changing the server and even deleting a save folder on their PC. 

However, there is no specific one size fits all workaround as of writing for PC players. You’ll likely have to try one or two of the temporary fixes to see if they work for you. 

  • Try verifying your game files on Steam or Origin
  • Try an Alt + F4 quit and reload of Apex
  • Change your selected server in the Apex menu’s
  • Delete a ‘save’ folder within your Apex files

How to get around Apex Legends treasure pack glitch on console

On the flip side, console players have found simpler workarounds, but the infinite loading screen does still flash up in the meantime. 

Players have success with simply spamming the buttons they would normally use to back out of the loading screen and then ready up for a game. Some have reported that it does take a minute or two but if you can hear the ready up sound of the menu, you’re golden. 

Players have also had some success with changing their server of choice too. If you don’t know how to do so, you find a guide for that here

Treasure Pack Infinite Loop Bug from apexlegends

Comments from EA Support members of the EA Forums have suggested that an update was recently rolled out to address this issue but players have reported that it’s still happening.

Ultimately, it will be up to Respawn to fix, and only they know what’s causing the issue so, hopefully, it won’t be all that long before the problem is consigned to a growing list of fixed issues.