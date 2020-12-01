Apex Legends player learns the hard way Lifeline’s drones are unbreakable - Dexerto

An Apex Legends player has discovered the hard way that Lifeline’s Drone is very much indestructible when they tried to shoot through it to get to an enemy and ended up failing miserably.

Lifeline has been in Apex Since day 1, and has been a go-to legend ever since primarily for her powerful healing abilities. Even though we’ve had well over a year to learn her kit, some aspects are apparently still fairly unknown.

We all know the futility of trying to attack a Lifeline’s shield while she rezzes a teammate, but it’s also worth noting that her healing drone can’t be damaged, killed, or destroyed either.

That’s right, while it may be small, it sure is mighty, though to be fair you don’t often see it being used as cover, because while you can crouch your head behind it, there’s nothing really protecting the lower half of your hitbox.

So, the clip below can really teach us two lessons here: obviously don’t try and shoot through the drone, and Lifeline’s should think about crouching behind it whenever possible, because you never know.

In the shot, Reddit user TheChapelOfWhite comes upon the unsuspecting healer and seems to be well on their way to an easy kill. That is until they empty a full clip into the drone, which does nothing but alert the other player and their squad.

Read More: Apex Legends Rampart buff would make her unbeatable

After that, ChapelOfWhite is unceremoniously cut down by Lifeline’s teammates who appear almost instantly to protect their support.

It’s an embarrassing way to go out, that’s for sure, but instead of tossing their controller out the window and swearing off Apex for a few days as some would have done, they learned a valuable lesson of where not to shoot.

With so many new legends added in between release and where we are now, you’d be forgiven if this detail happened to slip your mind, even if you like to play a lot of Lifeline. Now you know though, there’s no excuse for this to happen to you.