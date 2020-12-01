 Apex Legends player learns the hard way Lifeline’s drones are unbreakable - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends player learns the hard way Lifeline’s drones are unbreakable

Published: 1/Dec/2020 1:00

by Bill Cooney
Lifeline drones Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7 Lifeline

An Apex Legends player has discovered the hard way that Lifeline’s Drone is very much indestructible when they tried to shoot through it to get to an enemy and ended up failing miserably.

Lifeline has been in Apex Since day 1, and has been a go-to legend ever since primarily for her powerful healing abilities. Even though we’ve had well over a year to learn her kit, some aspects are apparently still fairly unknown.

We all know the futility of trying to attack a Lifeline’s shield while she rezzes a teammate, but it’s also worth noting that her healing drone can’t be damaged, killed, or destroyed either.

Respawn Entertainment
Name a better Apex Legends duo, we’ll wait.

That’s right, while it may be small, it sure is mighty, though to be fair you don’t often see it being used as cover, because while you can crouch your head behind it, there’s nothing really protecting the lower half of your hitbox.

So, the clip below can really teach us two lessons here: obviously don’t try and shoot through the drone, and Lifeline’s should think about crouching behind it whenever possible, because you never know.

In the shot, Reddit user TheChapelOfWhite comes upon the unsuspecting healer and seems to be well on their way to an easy kill. That is until they empty a full clip into the drone, which does nothing but alert the other player and their squad.

After that, ChapelOfWhite is unceremoniously cut down by Lifeline’s teammates who appear almost instantly to protect their support.

It turns out Lifeline drones are indestructible, I had no idea. from apexuniversity

It’s an embarrassing way to go out, that’s for sure, but instead of tossing their controller out the window and swearing off Apex for a few days as some would have done, they learned a valuable lesson of where not to shoot.

With so many new legends added in between release and where we are now, you’d be forgiven if this detail happened to slip your mind, even if you like to play a lot of Lifeline. Now you know though, there’s no excuse for this to happen to you.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.