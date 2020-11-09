 Wattson's pylon in Apex Legends cancels insane amount of grenades - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Wattson’s pylon in Apex Legends cancels insane amount of grenades

Published: 9/Nov/2020 18:19

by Alex Garton
Apex Legends Youtuber ‘BobSappAim’ gathered a group of players to push Wattson’s Interception Pylon to the limit. The massive group of players threw hundreds of grenades down onto the Legends’ ultimate ability to find out how many it could consume.

Apex Legends Season 7 has arrived along with a wealth of new content for players to check out. Of course, as with any new season, the excitement around the game is at an all-time high and it’s usually around these periods that we see some insane clips, videos and plays from Apex players.

Well, Apex Legends Youtuber BobSappAim certainly didn’t disappoint with his video that tested how many grenades Wattson’s pylons could consume, thanks to an in-game experiment he orchestrated with a lot of his viewers.

Wattson’s ultimate ability consumes grenades thrown by enemies.

Wattson’s Pylon consumes an unbelievable amount of grenades

Wattson’s ultimate ability, Interception Pylon, consumes any grenades thrown by enemies in a large radius. Of course, this begs the question, how many grenades can it consume?

In order to test this, BobSappAim positioned the large group of players on a high ledge on the Olympus map above the pylon. This made it easy for each of the players to rain down multiple grenades without any risk of missing.

The YouTuber stood next to the pylon itself, and his POV allows us to see each of the grenades being consumed by Wattson’s ultimate. The mass of red throwables almost takes up the entire screen as they disappear above him.

(Segment starts at 8:15)

It’s fair to say the pylon passed the test, consuming the majority if not all of the grenades thrown down. Seeing all of this is action begs the question about whether Respawn ever tested something like this when developing and putting together Wattson. It’s hard to believe that her Interception Pylon is meant to withstand this level of onslaught.

That said, it’s always great to see Apex players pushing each of the game’s Legends to their limits. Whether it’s an insane play from a talented player or an entertaining challenge like this, it’s all great content to watch.

Apex Legends dev responds to glitched Season 7 drop location

Published: 9/Nov/2020 14:16 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 14:37

by Alex Garton
Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends developer has taken responsibility for a glitch involving a care package landing outside of the map. A video posted to Reddit shows a player attempting to reach the care package and dying instantly upon landing.

Apex Legends Season 7 is upon us and players are getting to grips with the brand new Olympus map and Legend, Horizon. With so many significant features being introduced this season, it’s understandable a few bugs and glitches will be found.

Well, a video posted to the Apex Legends subreddit shows a glitch involving a care package on the new Olympus map. A player is seen attempting to land on a care package labelled on the map. However, it appears the package has landed in a location that players cannot access. The player then reaches the ground and dies instantly before being able to claim the loot.

A Respawn developer has commented on the thread, taking full responsibility for the glitch.

Apex Legends dev responds to Olympus glitch

A Senior Level Designer on Apex Legends has responded to the video with an apology on the thread: “I’m sorry…this is a bug on my part.”

This open and honest response to a glitch has sparked praise and thanks for the developer from the Apex community. It’s not very often an individual dev addresses the community on a bug and takes responsibility for an in-game issue.

They continued, revealing the reason for the glitch on the Olympus map: “The nav mesh was generated there so the care package believes this is a valid spot.” This explains why the care package is still indicated to players as accessible on the map.

The glitch is set to be fixed in a future patch.

The dev finalises the comment with an indication of when we can expect a fix for this glitch: “I’ve fixed this locally, but the fix won’t be sent out till a future patch.” Although it’s disappointing this glitch will be around for a while longer, the community appreciated the transparency of the statement.

Overall, It’s great to see Respawn bridging the gap between the community and the creators of the game in this way. It’s an aspect of the games industry that developers and publishers often overlook.