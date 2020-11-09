Wattson's pylon in Apex Legends cancels insane amount of grenades - Dexerto

Apex Legends Youtuber ‘BobSappAim’ gathered a group of players to push Wattson’s Interception Pylon to the limit. The massive group of players threw hundreds of grenades down onto the Legends’ ultimate ability to find out how many it could consume.

Apex Legends Season 7 has arrived along with a wealth of new content for players to check out. Of course, as with any new season, the excitement around the game is at an all-time high and it’s usually around these periods that we see some insane clips, videos and plays from Apex players.

Well, Apex Legends Youtuber BobSappAim certainly didn’t disappoint with his video that tested how many grenades Wattson’s pylons could consume, thanks to an in-game experiment he orchestrated with a lot of his viewers.

Wattson’s Pylon consumes an unbelievable amount of grenades

Wattson’s ultimate ability, Interception Pylon, consumes any grenades thrown by enemies in a large radius. Of course, this begs the question, how many grenades can it consume?

In order to test this, BobSappAim positioned the large group of players on a high ledge on the Olympus map above the pylon. This made it easy for each of the players to rain down multiple grenades without any risk of missing.

The YouTuber stood next to the pylon itself, and his POV allows us to see each of the grenades being consumed by Wattson’s ultimate. The mass of red throwables almost takes up the entire screen as they disappear above him.

(Segment starts at 8:15)

It’s fair to say the pylon passed the test, consuming the majority if not all of the grenades thrown down. Seeing all of this is action begs the question about whether Respawn ever tested something like this when developing and putting together Wattson. It’s hard to believe that her Interception Pylon is meant to withstand this level of onslaught.

That said, it’s always great to see Apex players pushing each of the game’s Legends to their limits. Whether it’s an insane play from a talented player or an entertaining challenge like this, it’s all great content to watch.