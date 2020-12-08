 Viral "call an ambulance" meme looks even funnier in Apex Legends - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Viral “call an ambulance” meme looks even funnier in Apex Legends

Published: 8/Dec/2020 11:33

by Alex Garton
u/CivilianSnips

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends player has recreated the hilarious “call an ambulance” meme using Source Filmmaker with Legends from the game.

Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale title has an extremely passionate and creative community that produces entertaining content for the game. This includes artwork, gameplay, clips, and of course, memes.

It can be difficult to improve on an already established meme, but it’s certainly possible if you successfully recreate it using in-game assets.

That’s exactly what one Apex player has done with a hilarious “call an ambulance” meme video using Legends from the game.

Respawn Entertainment
Players use software such as Source Filmmaker and Blender to create these videos.

Original meme

For those who have never seen the meme before, LucasIsHere has posted it to YouTube so you can check it out.

Basically, a guy tries to rob an old man’s possessions, and the tables soon turn.

Apex Legends player recreates viral meme

Now, following on from that, an Apex player has posted a recreation of the hilarious moment to the Apex Legends subreddit. The post has over 2,000 upvotes at the time of writing and has gone down a treat with the game’s community.

The video has been created using a software called Source Filmmaker and made in a stop-motion style. The choice of Legends is perfect and the scene taking place next to an iconic Apex supply bin is brilliant. Finally, the addition of the DOOM music at the end is just the cherry on top for this recreation.

Call an ambulance! from r/apexlegends

The meme is certainly popular with the Reddit users in the thread with one stating, “thanks for making my day.” Another user commented on CivilianSnips’ choice of music: “Nothing gets me going like the Doom soundtrack I swear.”

It’s great to see content like this being made by the Apex community, and shows there’s a lot of passion for the title and it keeps the game’s subreddit fresh.

It will be interesting to see if any other memes are recreated using Apex Legends assets, because there’s something hilarious about seeing the in-game characters act out viral memes.

Apex Legends

Ridiculous Apex Legends glitch swaps Gibraltar and Pathfinder models

Published: 8/Dec/2020 1:08 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 1:09

by Bill Cooney
Respawn Entertainment

Share

A new glitch in Apex legends seems to be randomly switching legend’s models, and apart from being annoying, is producing some hilarious clips as well.

One of the most important things in Apex is the ability to tell which character you’re going up against, which is why each legend has their own unique look.

When you see a Crypto, for example, you know you’ll probably have to be on the lookout for his drone as well. That’s why players are finding a new glitch that switches characters’ appearance so annoying.

Gibraltar's Holo-Day Bash Apex Legends skin
Respawn Entertainment
Gibraltar apparently got some new tricks in his stocking this year.

While it’s not hard to see how this would be irritating, seeing Gibraltar hurtling full speed and absolutely crushing another legend using Pathfinder’s grapple is one of the funniest things we’ve seen in Apex all year.

You can practically hear Gibby screaming something along the lines of “Oh yeah bruddah” as he screams towards Lifeline on the train, probably having the time of his life.

When it comes to Apex Legends, Gibraltar is probably the least-mobile out of all the game’s characters, making up for it with his powerful shields. The big man just doesn’t look right swinging around like Pathfinder, but it certainly is entertaining.

So…. A Gibraltar GRAPPLED into me on the Winter Express and killed me. Yes, you read that correctly. from apexlegends

This character model switch is a known glitch, but it seems to happen completely randomly when it does pop up, it’s also not known if this changes your hitbox at all, either. This might honestly be a good thing though, because if players were able to reproduce it, it would be very easy to exploit.

Just imagine being able to use Gibraltar’s abilities, but with a character model of Wraith (who has one of the smallest hitboxes in the game). Thankfully that’s not possible (yet) so for now we can all enjoy this clip. Even if this happened to us, we probably would be too busy cracking up to get upset.