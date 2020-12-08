Viral "call an ambulance" meme looks even funnier in Apex Legends - Dexerto

An Apex Legends player has recreated the hilarious “call an ambulance” meme using Source Filmmaker with Legends from the game.

Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale title has an extremely passionate and creative community that produces entertaining content for the game. This includes artwork, gameplay, clips, and of course, memes.

It can be difficult to improve on an already established meme, but it’s certainly possible if you successfully recreate it using in-game assets.

That’s exactly what one Apex player has done with a hilarious “call an ambulance” meme video using Legends from the game.

Original meme

For those who have never seen the meme before, LucasIsHere has posted it to YouTube so you can check it out.

Basically, a guy tries to rob an old man’s possessions, and the tables soon turn.

Apex Legends player recreates viral meme

Now, following on from that, an Apex player has posted a recreation of the hilarious moment to the Apex Legends subreddit. The post has over 2,000 upvotes at the time of writing and has gone down a treat with the game’s community.

The video has been created using a software called Source Filmmaker and made in a stop-motion style. The choice of Legends is perfect and the scene taking place next to an iconic Apex supply bin is brilliant. Finally, the addition of the DOOM music at the end is just the cherry on top for this recreation.

The meme is certainly popular with the Reddit users in the thread with one stating, “thanks for making my day.” Another user commented on CivilianSnips’ choice of music: “Nothing gets me going like the Doom soundtrack I swear.”

It’s great to see content like this being made by the Apex community, and shows there’s a lot of passion for the title and it keeps the game’s subreddit fresh.

It will be interesting to see if any other memes are recreated using Apex Legends assets, because there’s something hilarious about seeing the in-game characters act out viral memes.