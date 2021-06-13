Unusual Apex Legends bug makes Caustic the perfect counter for Fuse's Ult - Dexerto

Apex Legends players have uncovered an unusual bug that lets Caustic perfectly counter Fuse’s Motherlode ult as soon as he fires it.

When Fuse was first introduced to Apex Legends back in Season 8, there was plenty of excitement and concern surrounding the Aussie-voiced legend.

In all the teasers, his abilities came across as a little strange compared to other characters, and as soon as players got their hands on him, they found ways to have fun – with some throwing grenades miles for kills with his passive.

However, his time on top hasn’t lasted long. Fuse has slipped down the popularity rankings, clocking in as a C-tier legend in our tier list. Yet, he may slip even further thanks to a new issue.

Advertisement

Apex Legends fan BASSboozler pointed out that, if Caustic has his gas out and Fuse tries to use his Motherlode ultimate at the same time, it just won’t work.

Fuse can pull out his rocket and fire it, but as soon as it leaves the cannon, the ultimate will disappear into thin air like it’s been intercepted by Wattson’s Interception Pylon. To make matters worse, this counts as a use, and the cooldown will begin afterwards.

While some players believe this is intended, given Fuse is being damaged by the gas and the gas might damage the rocket whilst in flight, it isn’t actually listed as a supposed interaction between the two abilities.

Advertisement

Related News

Other players agreed with the assessment that it’s a bug and one that needs addressing by Respawn, but suggested they may not do so given that Fuse isn’t exactly a hugely popular legend.

We’ll have to wait and see if the devs respond either way, either fixing the bug or confirming it is meant to work like that.