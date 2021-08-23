Twitch streamer Dellor loses it with Apex Legends ranked: “Worse than League”

Popular Twitch streamer Dellor, who’s no stranger to losing his temper on stream, has once again had another rage-filled outburst due to Apex’s ranked mode. He argues Apex Legends solo experience is worse than League of Legends.

On August 22, we’ve been gifted with another glimpse of a hilarious rage moment from the dellor, as he not only lashed out at a viewer – commanding that they be banned after joking about his aim – but also lost it with the ranked experience in Apex.

In fact, he went as far as to say that Apex Legends solo queue is worse than League of Legends.

After missing almost all of his shots, a viewer joked, “nice shots”, which sent dellor over the edge, prompting a hysterical response.

“F**king garbage, f**king garbage, ban him permanently, you’re never f**king getting unbanned again you f**king piece of sh*t. You f**king piece of sh*t. Where the f**k is he? Mods ban him f**king permanently,” dellor exclaimed. Fortunately for the viewer, who happens to be a paid subscriber, he wasn’t actually banned.

While still as angry as a bull in a china shop, dellor continued after the match, “this game’s not enjoyable, it’s actually worse to solo queue this than League of Legends, if you can f**king possibly even fathom that. I thought it would never be possible. This is worse than solo queuing League of Legends, it’s f**king insane.”

League of Legends solo queue is considered to be one of the most toxic among gaming communities, where you’ll usually encounter a troll almost every other game.

While the Apex Legends community sure does have its moments, some could consider Apex Legends a blissful experience compared to League of Legends.