Titanfall-inspired Lifeline rework could be perfect for Apex Legends - Dexerto

An Apex Legends fan has proposed a Titanfall-inspired rework for Combat Medic Lifeline, which could constitute the perfect buff for the tricky character.

Since Respawn’s BR dropped over 2 years ago, Combat Medic Lifeline has consistently been a fan favorite. Her healing abilities mean that she is almost always useful, regardless of the situation a team finds themselves in.

However, her relative strength and popularity have found themselves dwindling in recent seasons, with Respawn confirming adjustments will come in Season 9.

It’s hard to describe the changes as a buff or nerf, because there’s multiple changes being made. Her res shield will be removed completely, but healing from her Drone of Compassion will be 60% faster, and her Care Packages will “guarantee upgrades”.

Advertisement

Whilst changes are already planned for Lifeline in Season 9, one Redditor has captured the community’s imagination and Titanfall nostalgia, suggesting a rework to make her Care Package Ultimate resemble Titanfall’s Drop Pods.

“Lifeline’s Ultimate should be reworked to be a Drop Pod revive,” they said. “Players revived could be spawned with a basic loadout corresponding to ring stage. This would provide something unique and incredibly useful while filling her role as a Combat Medic.”

The rework would combine Lifeline’s Combat Medic description with her Care Package Ultimate. They even attached some awesome artwork of what the rework could look like.

Advertisement

Given Respawn’s confirmation of the changes coming in Season 9, it doesn’t seem likely we’ll see this specific overhaul anytime soon.

Read More: Apex dev confirms accidental Bangalore nerf will be fixed in Season 9

Depending on how the upcoming changes affect Lifeline, Respawn could be open to a similar rework in the future. They have, for example, said that they’re open to a Crypto rework given his lack of popularity and enduring mediocrity.

Season 9 is set to drop on May 4, 2021, barring any delays on Respawn’s end.