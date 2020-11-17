Smart Apex Legends trick gives Horizon OP movement speed - Dexerto

Apex Legends players have got an interesting use for Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical ability that could help her become a pain to deal with in tight spaces.

After all the rumors and speculation about Valk, Horizon joined the Apex Legends party with the start of Season 7, giving players the chance to tweak their playstyle thanks to her abilities.

Her ultimate, the Black Hole is the star of the show as it gives Horizon and her teammates the chance to suck enemies towards them with a mini black hole, resulting in free damage and kills as the enemies struggle to crawl away from it.

As for Horizon’s tactical, the Gravity Lift, it might bear a resemblance to Octane’s launch pad – given that you can use it to jump to higher spots. However, it might be more powerful if you need to outplay an enemy while in a tight space.

As Reddit user loseryeet shows, instead of using the Gravity Lift to propel yourself to another spot, it’s actually better to use the air strafe speed boost that you get from it to outplay an opponent.

If you toss the Gravity Lift down under, say one of the floating homes at Estates or Gardens, you can simply use the floor above you to control your movement instead of blasting off into the sky.

It might be a quite situational tip, given that you’d need to be in a part of the map where your head can pretty much hit a roof of a floor, but the speed boost you get – as seen in loseryeet’s video – is pretty great and can leave your opponents bamboozled.

As situational as it is, you will still need to have some solid movement skills in your back pocket, otherwise, you’ll go flying off to one side and give your enemy a chance to win the gunfight.

If you manage to master the situational tip, you’ll definitely get a leg up on some foes, plus, you’ll be able to look out for it if someone tries to use it against you.