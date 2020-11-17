 Smart Apex Legends trick gives Horizon OP movement speed - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Smart Apex Legends trick gives Horizon OP movement speed

Published: 17/Nov/2020 11:47

by Connor Bennett
Horizon looking to the sky in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends players have got an interesting use for Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical ability that could help her become a pain to deal with in tight spaces.

After all the rumors and speculation about Valk, Horizon joined the Apex Legends party with the start of Season 7, giving players the chance to tweak their playstyle thanks to her abilities. 

Her ultimate, the Black Hole is the star of the show as it gives Horizon and her teammates the chance to suck enemies towards them with a mini black hole, resulting in free damage and kills as the enemies struggle to crawl away from it. 

As for Horizon’s tactical, the Gravity Lift, it might bear a resemblance to Octane’s launch pad – given that you can use it to jump to higher spots. However, it might be more powerful if you need to outplay an enemy while in a tight space.

Respawn Entertainment
Season 7 also introduced Horizon to the roster of Legends in the game.

As Reddit user loseryeet shows, instead of using the Gravity Lift to propel yourself to another spot, it’s actually better to use the air strafe speed boost that you get from it to outplay an opponent. 

If you toss the Gravity Lift down under, say one of the floating homes at Estates or Gardens, you can simply use the floor above you to control your movement instead of blasting off into the sky. 

It might be a quite situational tip, given that you’d need to be in a part of the map where your head can pretty much hit a roof of a floor, but the speed boost you get – as seen in loseryeet’s video – is pretty great and can leave your opponents bamboozled. 

Quite niche, but trap yourself under a building with horizons tactical for insane strafe speeds from apexuniversity

As situational as it is, you will still need to have some solid movement skills in your back pocket, otherwise, you’ll go flying off to one side and give your enemy a chance to win the gunfight. 

If you manage to master the situational tip, you’ll definitely get a leg up on some foes, plus, you’ll be able to look out for it if someone tries to use it against you.

Apex Legends leak reveals Holo-Day event skins & holiday lobby screen

Published: 16/Nov/2020 23:13 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 23:58

by Alan Bernal
apex legends holoday even sale
Respawn Entertainment

Upcoming skins and charms for Apex Legends’ holiday-themed Holo-Day Bash event have been leaked, revealing new cosmetics for Loba, Revenant, and Wraith along with a Christmastime theme for the lobby.

With the holiday festivities among us, Respawn are cooking up a trove of content themed around the winter season. It’s not yet known what the devs are planning in terms of major LTMs or the like, but a new leak shows us just how many cosmetics players can expect to collect.

While there will be some skins returning from 2019, there’s going to be a healthy batch of completely fresh designs for the Apex community to pick up.

Popular Apex Legends dataminer ‘Biast12’ found a wealth of new information in Apex’s files that show how the holiday offers will look like when they drop in the shop.

Apex Legends Holo-Day bundles

There will be multiple sets on display in the shop for the coming months – about eight bundles in total, most of which will include a Rare or Epic skin for a Legend or weapon. Biast put together a showcase that prominently features every cosmetic in the leak which is expected to drop sometime soon.

While none of the bundles currently have a proper name attached to their file, we still have the full scope of what Respawn are looking to offer, including the amazing ‘Brudda Bear’ skin for Gibraltar.

Other character skins of note come in the form of Crypto’s Cool Operator, Revenant’s Frost Ancient, and Loba’s Crystalline Perfection.

Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash tracker also leaked

Respawn’s non-denominational-holiday presents to the Apex community will reportedly come in the form of a brand new content for players to grind for.

The Holo-Day Bash tracker will have 10 different tiers with a total of 4000 XP all the way. Every level will reward anything from banner badges to Rare skins for Bloodhound and Horizon.

The leaked image also invites players “aboard the new-and-improved Winter Express,” so a return of the holiday LTM could be in the cards.

When is the Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020 event?

While there hasn’t been any indication that there will be a huge event like last year, Apex players will at least get the chance to score new loot for their Legends.

No times have been suggested for 2020’s Holo-Day Bash, although previous leaks have mentioned dates ranging from December 1 to January 4, according to PCGamesN. Last year’s event ran from December 12 to January 7, along with the Winter Express LTM.

As always, we will continue to bring you the latest news for this as more information gets announced and/or leaked.