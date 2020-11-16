 Every Apex Legends ability that can be used on Trident vehicles - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Every Apex Legends ability that can be used on Trident vehicles

Published: 16/Nov/2020 1:14

by Bill Cooney
Apex Legends Trident
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Along with all of the new content in Apex Legends Season 7, the Trident vehicles have definitely stolen the show, but only a few Legends can use their abilities while driving them around Olympus.

Introduced at the start of Season 7, Tridents are the first-ever vehicles to be added in Apex Legends. The triple-seated hovercraft spawns at certain locations around Olympus and can get you where you need to go in a flash, making them perfect for those long rotations to a circle that’s starting to shrink.

Because you can’t run over enemies with the Trident to rack up eliminations as you might do in other games, abilities are the next best shot at snagging kills while zipping around the new Apex Legends map.

However, as we’ve had plenty of time to experiment and mess around with this new toy, it has quickly become clear that not every Legend can pull out their special moves while riding on one.

Apex Legends Trident
Respawn Entertainment
The Trident has enough room for your whole squad to roll around in.

As we saw in the gameplay trailer, Rampart’s ultimate – the minigun known as Sheila — can be placed at the back of the Trident and operated as sort of a poor man’s Warthog. The only drawback is that it can only fire forwards, so you do have to keep enemies in your field of view.

Here are all of the abilities that can be used when onboard one of these vehicles:

  • Rampart’s Ultimate – Can be placed at the back of the Trident
  • Caustic Traps – Can be placed anywhere on top of the Trident
  • Lifeline Drone – Can be placed anywhere on top of the Trident
  • Crypto Drone – Can be used while riding as a passenger on the trident
  • Gibraltar Dome – Can be placed on the middle section of the Trident
Blisk could just be endorsing Rampart for the Apex Games because she's good entertainment.
Respawn Entertainment
Sheila goes great when paired with a Trident, giving Rampart a lot of potential in Season 7.

While Caustic’s gas traps can be placed all over, you will need to get close enough to an enemy to trigger them. Lifeline’s DOC, Crypto’s drone, and Gibraltar’s dome shield can also be used while riding on the Trident.

Other Legends like Horizon and Octane can use their Gravity Lift and Launch Pad to affect the hovercraft, but if you try and put either of them on top of it, they’ll just fall off. This also goes for Wattson’s Interceptor Pylon, which won’t stick either.

All in all, however, there seems to be a decent amount of balance in terms of what can and can’t be used on a Trident. It remains to be seen whether or not Respawn will add to this list, but it’s clear that the developers were very careful when planning all this out so that the vehicles don’t end up becoming too powerful.

Apex Legends audio bug could explain bad game sound issues

Published: 15/Nov/2020 15:34 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 1:14

by Marco Rizzo
Sad Apex Legends sound bug
Respawn Enterteinment

A major sound-bug has been found in Apex Legends which enables every player to hear any healing sounds from across the map. 

The bizarre glitch was found by Reddit user ‘u/mnkymnk’ and demonstrated in a video posted on the game’s subreddit.

His demonstration showed him and two other players deploying on the map and moving to a distance of 300 from each other. After increasing his in-game and system volume levels to 100 percent, he could hear the sounds of the two players healing.

More tests by the user proved that this specific audio cue can even be heard by players at a distance of 700 meters! 

I have found a MAJOR Sound-bug in Apex that might be responsible for a lot of the sound-issues like footsteps etc. from apexlegends

His hypothesis was that either Apex plays every healing (and shielding) sound to every single player on the map, or that healing sounds are capable of being heard from “a gigantic radius around you.” 

According to mnkymnk, this could mean that the glitch might be causing other sound-related bugs as the “universal” presence of healing sounds could be affecting how other audio is being played. 

Apex Legends is not new to bugs of this nature, with sound issues plaguing the game from the very start. Easy examples of silent footsteps or even gunfire appear online to this day.

While problems in the audio department seem to appear in every update, the sonic troubles have been noted by the developers, with promises of “significant changes” in the future.

Additionally, Chad Grenier, the current Apex Legends Game Director commented on audio in a recent Reddit AMA: “Our audio engineering team has spent the last few months building a new tool… to collect the debugging data we need.”

Apex season 7
Respawn Enterteinment
The most recent Apex update has also faced new audio issues.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment

With sound being one of the most crucial aspects of the game, it becomes apparent the difficulty that developers could have balancing the battle royale. 

Respawn Entertainment has made it clear that sound is one of their current priorities. If these planned updates are delivered, it could mean the solution to one of the biggest problems currently in Apex. 

 