Simple Pathfinder buff concept enhances his Recon powers in Apex Legends

An Apex Legends player has suggested a new Passive for Pathfinder that takes the Forward Scout’s Recon power to the next level.

Pathfinder is one of the most iconic Legends on the Apex roster and is extremely popular thanks to his powerful Grappling Hook Tactical.

Despite this, the Forward Scout is missing something that every other character in the game is equipped with, and that’s a Passive.

Since the changes to Recon Legends, Pathfinder has been left without a Passive ability and a lot of players believe a new one should be introduced.

Well, instead of waiting for Respawn to design one, a member of the Apex community has suggested their own and it’s getting a lot of attention.

Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder has an 8.1% pick rate in Season 14.

Pathfinder Passive idea is useful but not overpowered

Although Pathfinder is a Recon Legend that can scan beacons, Reddit user Wicked-Death wanted to take his powers to the next level by suggesting an incredibly useful Passive.

Instead of having to scan a beacon when you land, Wicked-Death thinks Pathfinder and his squad should be able to see the first ring straight out of the dropship.

This would ensure they can land in a strong position for the rest of the match and gives them a slight edge over the competition.

Unlike a lot of other Pathfinder Passive ideas, this one isn’t overpowered and shouldn’t impact the meta too heavily.

One of the most frustrating aspects of Apex can be the long distances you have to travel to the next ring, and this improved Passive could alleviate that completely.

Not only that, it works well to counter the new increases in zone damage that arrived in Season 14, as it’d be easy to stay in the circle at all times.