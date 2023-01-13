Apex Legends dev footage may have leaked new Pathfinder Passive

During an Apex Legends dev live stream, Respawn may have leaked a new Pathfinder Passive or Ultimate buff coming in Season 16.

With a 9.7% pick rate in Apex Legends Season 15, Pathfinder is one of the most popular characters in the Outlands.

Despite this, since the introduction of Recon legends and their ability to scan beacons, the Forward Scout has been left with a Passive.

This has led to countless requests from the community over the years for Pathfinder to finally get a new Passive, but Respawn has remained reluctant to do so.

Well, that may no longer be the case, as a dev stream ahead of Season 15 may have leaked a new ability for Pathfinder that involves his zip lines.

Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder is one of the most popular Legends in Apex.

New Pathfinder Passive potentially leaked by devs

As showcased by popular Apex Legends YouTuber Bobz, Respawn may have leaked Pathfinder’s new Passive.

While teasing the Broken Moon map, one of the devs was using Pathfinder and players noticed that inside the test build, the Forward Scout was traveling significantly faster on his ziplines.

It’s possible this enhanced zipline speed is an Ultimate buff, or even a Passive that allows all of Path’s allies to travel quicker on his zip lines.

This would make sense as the devs have made very clear in the past that they don’t want to give Path too much more power, as he’s already extremely popular.

It’s worth noting that it’s possible that this ability never makes it into the game. However, as it’s part of the dev’s test build, it’s given the community some hope that it’s on its way.

Without a doubt, a new Passive for Pathfinder is one of the most requested features in Apex.

A lot of Forward Scout mains feel his kit is unfinished, so a little extra speed on ziplines could be the perfect solution and finally put this long-standing problem to rest.