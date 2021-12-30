Simple Apex Legends trick gives Rampage LMG 100% hip-fire accuracy

The Rampage LMG is already deadly at long-range in Apex Legends, but with this simple trick, it becomes 100% accurate at close-quarters as well.

Since releasing all the way back in Season 10. the Rampage LMG has slowly established itself as one of the most powerful weapons in the game.

Despite this, it does require a lot of practice to hit your shots as the gun’s fire rate is incredibly slow, making it very unforgiving if you’re not pinpoint accurate.

This is especially apparent when hip-firing at close-range, where the Rampage’s bullet spread can get out of control in a matter of seconds.

Well, that was until Apex Legends YouTuber The Gaming Merchant shared a simple trick that makes the Rampage almost 100% accurate up close.

How to accurately hip-fire with the Rampage in Apex Legends

When fighting at close-quarters in Apex Legends, it’s often better to hip-fire rather than using your optic or ironsight. This is particularly important when using LMGs like the Rampage as your movement speed is significantly decreased while ADSing.

As a result, a lot of players become frustrated as their bullets with the Rampage seem to go everywhere except on target.

Looking to help players out, The Gaming Merchant revealed a simple trick that involves slowing down your fire with the gun, instead of just holding down the trigger.

This ensures the LMG’s bullets will always hit their intended target as long as your aim is sharp.

To perfect this trick, it’s well worth heading into the Firing Range and strafing left to right while hip-firing. This helps you get used to shooting opponents at close-range while on the move, instead of just sitting in a stationary position.

Although this tip seems unbelievably simple, it’s definitely effective and should help you stay calm under pressure. Who knows, it may even pick you up an extra win or two.