Simple Apex Legends tip gives Horizon OP movement and height - Dexerto

Horizon can already soar to new heights thanks to her powerful Gravity Lift tactical ability, but if you combine it with Octane’s jump pad, she gets some nifty movement abilities.

There are plenty of factors that go into an Apex Legends win – and it all starts with picking the right characters. The selection can depend on how you want to play the game, but you can just follow the meta and use the most powerful legends, too.

Some legends, ultimately, work better when paired with others because their abilities can be combined to deal a whole boatload of damage in a fight, or, if you’re one for hanging back, you can find where the next safe zones are going to be.

In the case of Horizon, who only joined the game in Season 7, she fits well with most legends, but if you pair her with Octane, she can really soar to new heights – quite literally.

Just like with Loba in Season 6, Horizon has a tactical ability that is perfect to pair with Octane. Unlike Loba, you don’t want to throw her Gravity Lift directly onto the Jump Pad, but rather, nearby.

As Reddit user methylin1337 pointed out, by doing so, you can then launch yourself off the Jump Pad and into the path of the Gravity Lift. This when they send you soaring to heights that, previously, you couldn’t reach with Horizon.

On top of the bonus height – which makes Horizon difficult to hit – she can also use her soft landing and Octane’s double jump to make incredible leaps. If you can master it, you can really bamboozle enemies.

Of course, not everyone is going to have the movement skills needed to really make the pair worthwhile, but if you do, it can be an incredible duo.

It’s worth trying out at the very least, just to see what results you come out with if anything. It could be perfect for your team, and you don’t even know it.