Simple Apex Legends tip gives Horizon OP movement and height - Dexerto

Apex Legends

Simple Apex Legends tip gives Horizon OP movement and height

Published: 24/Nov/2020 10:43

by Connor Bennett
Horizon inside the rift area of Olympus in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

horizon

Horizon can already soar to new heights thanks to her powerful Gravity Lift tactical ability, but if you combine it with Octane’s jump pad, she gets some nifty movement abilities. 

There are plenty of factors that go into an Apex Legends win – and it all starts with picking the right characters. The selection can depend on how you want to play the game, but you can just follow the meta and use the most powerful legends, too. 

Some legends, ultimately, work better when paired with others because their abilities can be combined to deal a whole boatload of damage in a fight, or, if you’re one for hanging back, you can find where the next safe zones are going to be. 

In the case of Horizon, who only joined the game in Season 7, she fits well with most legends, but if you pair her with Octane, she can really soar to new heights – quite literally. 

Horizon smiling in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Being able to master a legend like Horizon is just one part of the puzzle in Apex.

Just like with Loba in Season 6, Horizon has a tactical ability that is perfect to pair with Octane. Unlike Loba, you don’t want to throw her Gravity Lift directly onto the Jump Pad, but rather, nearby. 

As Reddit user methylin1337 pointed out, by doing so, you can then launch yourself off the Jump Pad and into the path of the Gravity Lift. This when they send you soaring to heights that, previously, you couldn’t reach with Horizon. 

On top of the bonus height – which makes Horizon difficult to hit – she can also use her soft landing and Octane’s double jump to make incredible leaps. If you can master it, you can really bamboozle enemies. 

cool trick with horizon feat octane from apexuniversity

Of course, not everyone is going to have the movement skills needed to really make the pair worthwhile, but if you do, it can be an incredible duo. 

It’s worth trying out at the very least, just to see what results you come out with if anything. It could be perfect for your team, and you don’t even know it.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends YouTuber shows why Horizon’s bunny hops can lead to wins

Published: 24/Nov/2020 1:15

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7 horizon

Apex Legends YouTuber ‘The Gaming Merchant’ showed why Season 7 Legend, Horizon, has the best bunny hop in the game that can be a really big advantage if used correctly.

The longtime Apex content creator saw that Horizon’s bunny hop has a unique attribute to her, which essentially lets her get to full strafe speed much quicker than any other Legend in the game.

“When you combine bunny hopping and Horizon, some crazy things can end up happening,” The Gaming Merchant said, explaining how she had the most “efficient bunny hop style” out of the cast of characters.

Since the Gravitational Manipulator has great air control built into her, she can chain these hops in a consistent manner that lets players rapidly skid across the map at a constant pace, according to the YouTuber.

horizon apex legends season 7 new character
Apex Legends
Horizon has already proven to have great mobility among the cast of Apex Legends characters.

The YouTuber explained that it usually takes Legends “three hops per turn to get maximum momentum from air strafes.” However, Horizon can get to her max strafing movement in just one hop per turn.

In practice, that means that players don’t have to mix up their movement to achieve the fastest b-hops; instead, they can calculate exactly what path they want to take, knowing that Horizon can reach max speed in any direction.

Showing off how the mechanic works in live matches, The Gaming Merchant can be seen absolutely running circles around entire teams without skipping a beat.

Even more impressive is how Horizon’s bunny hops can still be seamlessly chained even if she falls from high places. While her unique hops amp up her attack, being able to hop away at max speed from a fall can lend a hand when trying to escape a chasing opponent.

Seeing as how diversity in your movement can make or break a match in Apex Legends, this could be a game-changer for Horizon mains if used correctly.

We’ve already seen some tricks uncovered with Horizon’s ability kit, like the Gravity Lift in certain places, that gives her tricky moves to deal with as an opponent.

Now it looks like Apex Legends players have another way to squeeze out that extra movement speed from the game’s latest character to join the battle royale.