Apex Legends dev reveals scrapped plans for Olympus map - Dexerto

An Apex Legends dev has revealed that they had slightly different plans for Olympus before it was actually released at the start of Season 7.
After months of speculation about where Respawn Entertainment would be taking Apex Legends players next for the game’s third map, fans of the battle royale were sent to Olympus at the start of Season 7.
The brand-new map has quickly become popular with players – even if some would still prefer to have the original Kings Canyon map in the rotation.
Like World’s Edge and the new Kings Canyon, it offers players plenty of different ways to play as it has long sightlines for snipers, plenty of close-quarters areas, and plenty of verticality to boot as well with spots like Oasis. But, the way it is in-game now wasn’t always how it was going to look.
Olympus is suspended high in the sky above Psamathe.
Jason McCord, the game director at Respawn, revealed some early images of the map, noting that it was in development all the way back in early 2019 – just after the game initially launched.
The early image resembles part of the map that in-game now – with the volcano-like Central Turbine, Phaserunner portals, and Riftall taking pride of place. However, take a glance into the distance and you’ll see cities instead of clouds. It actually looks similar to the images used in one of Loba’s teasers.
In response to one fan, McCord noted that the external cities were just skybox art that the artists were trying out as a background rather than an extension of the map. “Artists wanted to try showing lots of floating cities around in the distance, but it was too confusing so we just used clouds,” he said.
Had the artists gotten their way, and the cities were used as backgrounds instead, you can only imagine that some poor soul would have attempted to drop there – only to discover that they’d be rapidly approaching elimination through falling off the map.
The L-STAR is one of the most unique weapons in Apex Legends, but how can you master this high-damage energy weapon to secure yourself a dominant win?
Apex Legends’ L-STAR has been in a tricky spot for a while now. However, the Respawn’s recent Olympus patch has finally given this energy weapon the kick it needs to become viable. The L-STAR performs very differently to the majority of weapons in the game due to its overheat mechanic, which allows players to continuously fire until the gun overheats.
While it certainly doesn’t lack in the damage department, it can be tricky to master due to its slow projectile speed and recoil pattern. As a result, many players often ditch the L-STAR in favor of the game’s more reliable weapons. However, if you’re willing to put in the time to master the L-STAR, you’ll be able to capitalize on its incredible kill potential.
In order to help you make the most of the L-STAR, we’ve put together some quick tips that will aid you in your quest for success.
Apex Legends L-STAR damage stats
The L-STAR can down foes in just a few hits, provided you land your shots.
Before you go blasting anything that moves, you’ll want to get to grips with the L-STAR’s damage profile first. After all, this gun is capable of some dizzying damage numbers. This is especially true when you land those all-important head and body shots.
While the L-STAR will overheat after 22 continuous shots (26 with Modded Loader), it still deals decent damage across both close to medium engagement ranges, particularly when you fire it in short bursts. The full damage breakdown for the L-STAR can be found below thanks to the Apex Legends wiki.
Fire in short bursts
Unlike the majority of guns in Apex Legends, the L-STAR allows you to keep firing at your target as long as you keep under the overheat threshold. This means you can maintain pressure if you simply fire in short bursts and have the necessary ammo.
This can be rather difficult to do, especially when you get caught in the heat of the moment. Many L-STAR users simply hold down the trigger when fighting, but you’ll want to avoid this habit if you wish to avoid being stuck in a lengthy cooldown animation.
Lead your shots
While the buff to the L-STAR’s has made it more useable, you’ll still need to lead shots at range.
Due to the overall bulk and size of the L-STAR’s rounds, the projectiles are incredibly slow when fired at range. This can make landing any shots incredibly difficult outside of close-quarter firefights. As a result, you’ll either want to switch to a different weapon entirely or lead your shots.
When using the L-STAR at mid-range distances, try to predict where your target will be and shoot just ahead of them. This can be pretty tricky on more mobile Legends like Wraith and Octane, but a few well-placed shots will quickly stop them dead in their tracks.
Pair the L-STAR with a ranged weapon
It’s often best to save your ammo for close-quarters firefights.
To compensate for the L-STAR’s high recoil and slow projectile speed, it’s often best to simply pair it with a long-range weapon. This will instantly alleviate any frustrations that come from trying to hit any targets at range.
The L-STAR has one of the slowest ranged projectile speeds in the game, so you’ll often find yourself outclassed in situations where you need a little extra precision. Having a gun that you can quickly switch to during mid to long-range firefights will certainly cover up the L-STAR’s main weakness.
Master the L-STAR’s recoil pattern
The L-STAR’s recoil is still a little tricky, but the recent buff has made it a lot more manageable.
One of the main reasons a lot of players previously disliked the L-STAR wars due to its unwieldy recoil. However, Respawn has now alleviated this issue by giving it a new recoil pattern that has lowered the sporadic nature of its kick.
To avoid any frustrating deaths and to increase your overall accuracy, you’ll want to head into the practice range and unload your entire clip into the nearest target. The LMG will start to move to the left of the screen, then climb vertically. As soon as the L-STAR begins to kick upwards, simply pull down on your mouse/analog stick to keep your shots on target. This new recoil pattern is incredibly manageable and requires next to no recoil control when fired from the hip in close-quarter fights.
So there you have it, five tips to help you master the L-STAR LMG.