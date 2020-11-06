Shroud explains why charging Sentinel in Apex Legends is a bad idea - Dexerto

Shroud has long been a fan of Apex Legends’ Sentinel sniper rifle, but many fans have been questioning whether it’s best to charge it or use it uncharged. Here’s what the FPS pro had to say.

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is known for his impeccable aim and snappy FPS skills. In fact, the Twitch streamer invariably dominates the competition in most battle royale games. It’s not uncommon for shroud to rack up high kill count games and wow fans with his robot-like precision.

Now that Apex Legends Season 7 update has gone live, shroud has returned to Respawn’s ever-popular BR. So far, the Twitch streamer has been dominating players with the Sentinel sniper rifle. From landing impressive aerial headshots to scintillating longshot kills, there’s seemingly nothing this FPS pro can’t do.

However, in amongst his gameplay shroud gave his views on why Apex Legends’ Sentinel should never be charged.

Why you shouldn’t charge the Sentinel

The Sentinel is one of the most unique guns in Apex Legends thanks to its ‘Disruptor’ mechanic. Players can charge up the Sentinel to empower each shot and unleash deadly blasts that completely destroy an enemy’s armor.

This may seem incredibly powerful but it does require decent aim, especially if you want to unleash those colossal headshot hits. Shroud has been a big fan of the Sentinel for a while, but he has now given his reasons as to why players should never charge it.

“The reason why I don’t really charge the Sentinel is because the damage still results in the same amount required to get a kill if they’re full HP,” says shroud. “Yeah, they might be a little bit lower if my teammates hit them with rifle shots, so that’s good, but overall, you still need the same amount of shots, charged or not charged. You still need three body shots anyway.”

Of course, charging the Sentinel will give you access to those big damage numbers, but it is often best to ping away at your foes with uncharged shots. This is especially true when you’re trying to fight multiple foes at once.

