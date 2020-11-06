 Shroud explains why charging Sentinel in Apex Legends is a bad idea - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Shroud explains why charging Sentinel in Apex Legends is a bad idea

Published: 6/Nov/2020 16:05

by James Busby
Shroud Apex Legends
Twitch: Shroud

Share

Shroud has long been a fan of Apex Legends’ Sentinel sniper rifle, but many fans have been questioning whether it’s best to charge it or use it uncharged. Here’s what the FPS pro had to say. 

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is known for his impeccable aim and snappy FPS skills. In fact, the Twitch streamer invariably dominates the competition in most battle royale games. It’s not uncommon for shroud to rack up high kill count games and wow fans with his robot-like precision. 

Now that Apex Legends Season 7 update has gone live, shroud has returned to Respawn’s ever-popular BR. So far, the Twitch streamer has been dominating players with the Sentinel sniper rifle. From landing impressive aerial headshots to scintillating longshot kills, there’s seemingly nothing this FPS pro can’t do. 

However, in amongst his gameplay shroud gave his views on why Apex Legends’ Sentinel should never be charged.  

Why you shouldn’t charge the Sentinel

The Sentinel is one of the most unique guns in Apex Legends thanks to its ‘Disruptor’ mechanic. Players can charge up the Sentinel to empower each shot and unleash deadly blasts that completely destroy an enemy’s armor. 

This may seem incredibly powerful but it does require decent aim, especially if you want to unleash those colossal headshot hits. Shroud has been a big fan of the Sentinel for a while, but he has now given his reasons as to why players should never charge it. 

“The reason why I don’t really charge the Sentinel is because the damage still results in the same amount required to get a kill if they’re full HP,” says shroud. “Yeah, they might be a little bit lower if my teammates hit them with rifle shots, so that’s good, but overall, you still need the same amount of shots, charged or not charged. You still need three body shots anyway.” 

Of course, charging the Sentinel will give you access to those big damage numbers, but it is often best to ping away at your foes with uncharged shots. This is especially true when you’re trying to fight multiple foes at once. 

Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.

Apex Legends

Aceu finds crazy Apex Legends Rampart trick that creates flying minigun

Published: 6/Nov/2020 11:59

by Jacob Hale
Aceu Apex Legends rampart
Respawn Entertainment / NRG

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Rampart is still relatively new in the Apex Legends world, and popular streamer Brandon ‘Aceu’ Winn has found an insane trick that makes her minigun ultimate more powerful than ever.

Rampart’s Emplaced Minigun, more commonly referred to as Sheila, lets her place a mounted machine gun for the team. Once it’s on the ground anybody can use it, with a huge magazine to rain down on enemies.

The turret is clearly a powerful one, and perfect if you’re in an enclosed area where you can be accurate while remaining protected, but is fairly well balanced as far as Legends’ ultimates go.

That said, there’s always going to be new ways to use characters’ abilities even better — and Aceu might have just come up with the most broken exploit to destroy his enemies as Rampart.

Rampart Apex Legends Season 6
Respawn Entertainment
Rampart was introduced as a Legend in Season 6.

Rampart exploit in Apex Legends

While Aceu has been playing Valorant much more since its release, with his Apex streams taking a backseat, he decided to return to Respawn’s battle royale for the launch of Season 7, and clearly had a lot of fun.

No moment was more fun, though, than when he discovered this crazy trick to make Sheila super powerful, flying it about the map like an attack helicopter, getting right up in enemies’ faces.

In the clip below, you can see that Aceu has mounted Rampart’s minigun atop his teammate’s Crypto drone, flying it around while he sprays at any enemies that dare cross his path, making these two Legends arguably one of the most lethal duos in the Apex Games.

This isn’t exactly a common sight in Apex Legends, so you can only imagine the enemy’s confusion when they see Rampart flying at them and the sound of Sheila spraying at them.

How does it work?

There’s not really any real knack to doing this trick: you just have to get your angles right. As you can see in the following clip, Aceu’s teammate simply spawns his drone in, and Ace manages to plant Sheila somewhat in the middle of it before climbing aboard and getting going.

This trick is not as easy as simply mounting the drone and getting going — it obviously leaves Crypto in quite a difficult position, and may require a teammate to keep them protected and out of harm’s way while Rampart has her fun.