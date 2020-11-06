 Aceu finds crazy Apex Legends Rampart trick that creates flying minigun - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Aceu finds crazy Apex Legends Rampart trick that creates flying minigun

Published: 6/Nov/2020 11:59

by Jacob Hale
Aceu Apex Legends rampart
Respawn Entertainment / NRG

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Rampart is still relatively new in the Apex Legends world, and popular streamer Brandon ‘Aceu’ Winn has found an insane trick that makes her minigun ultimate more powerful than ever.

Rampart’s Emplaced Minigun, more commonly referred to as Sheila, lets her place a mounted machine gun for the team. Once it’s on the ground anybody can use it, with a huge magazine to rain down on enemies.

The turret is clearly a powerful one, and perfect if you’re in an enclosed area where you can be accurate while remaining protected, but is fairly well balanced as far as Legends’ ultimates go.

That said, there’s always going to be new ways to use characters’ abilities even better — and Aceu might have just come up with the most broken exploit to destroy his enemies as Rampart.

Rampart Apex Legends Season 6
Respawn Entertainment
Rampart was introduced as a Legend in Season 6.

Rampart exploit in Apex Legends

While Aceu has been playing Valorant much more since its release, with his Apex streams taking a backseat, he decided to return to Respawn’s battle royale for the launch of Season 7, and clearly had a lot of fun.

No moment was more fun, though, than when he discovered this crazy trick to make Sheila super powerful, flying it about the map like an attack helicopter, getting right up in enemies’ faces.

In the clip below, you can see that Aceu has mounted Rampart’s minigun atop his teammate’s Crypto drone, flying it around while he sprays at any enemies that dare cross his path, making these two Legends arguably one of the most lethal duos in the Apex Games.

This isn’t exactly a common sight in Apex Legends, so you can only imagine the enemy’s confusion when they see Rampart flying at them and the sound of Sheila spraying at them.

How does it work?

There’s not really any real knack to doing this trick: you just have to get your angles right. As you can see in the following clip, Aceu’s teammate simply spawns his drone in, and Ace manages to plant Sheila somewhat in the middle of it before climbing aboard and getting going.

This trick is not as easy as simply mounting the drone and getting going — it obviously leaves Crypto in quite a difficult position, and may require a teammate to keep them protected and out of harm’s way while Rampart has her fun.

Apex Legends

EA CEO confirms delays for Apex Legends Mobile release date

Published: 6/Nov/2020 11:47

by Daniel Cleary
person playing Apex Legends on phone
Respawn Entertainment / freepik

Share

EA

The release date for the mobile version of Apex Legends is confirmed to have been pushed back, after EA CEO Andrew Wilson provided fans with an update in the company’s quarter two financial results.

After recently launching on Steam, and with plans to come out for Nintendo Switch players in the coming months, Respawn are slowly making Apex Legends available for battle royale fans on every platform.

With mobile gaming also taking off in recent years, the Apex devs confirmed that a mobile port of the game is also in the works, however, it will be released a little later than initially expected.

Apex Legends season 7 art
Respawn Entertainment
The mobile version of Apex Legends is still in the development stage.

When Apex Legends Mobile was first announced, it was originally expected to “soft launch” by the end of 2020, but as we enter the final months of the year, EA have now shared another update on its arrival.

During their quarter two financial results, EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson announced that the mobile version is still in development and that it is currently expected to finish by early 2021.

Wilson revealed that the game will be released at some point during the 2022 fiscal year, which begins on April 1, 2021.

However, the upcoming fiscal year will finish in September 2022, giving the Apex Legends devs a large window to get the mobile port ready for its eventual release.

It was previously revealed that the mobile game would launch on both Apple and Android devices, which could add to the time it takes to develop the Mobile version.

While it is unclear what exactly is causing these delays, Apex Legends is quite a technical game and with the release of the third Apex Legends map, Olympus, in Season 7, it is continuing to expand.

Although EA and Respawn have yet to pick an exact launch date for the mobile title, we now have a better idea of just how long it will take until mobile players can try Apex for themselves.