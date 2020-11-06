Aceu finds crazy Apex Legends Rampart trick that creates flying minigun - Dexerto

Rampart is still relatively new in the Apex Legends world, and popular streamer Brandon ‘Aceu’ Winn has found an insane trick that makes her minigun ultimate more powerful than ever.

Rampart’s Emplaced Minigun, more commonly referred to as Sheila, lets her place a mounted machine gun for the team. Once it’s on the ground anybody can use it, with a huge magazine to rain down on enemies.

The turret is clearly a powerful one, and perfect if you’re in an enclosed area where you can be accurate while remaining protected, but is fairly well balanced as far as Legends’ ultimates go.

That said, there’s always going to be new ways to use characters’ abilities even better — and Aceu might have just come up with the most broken exploit to destroy his enemies as Rampart.

Rampart exploit in Apex Legends

While Aceu has been playing Valorant much more since its release, with his Apex streams taking a backseat, he decided to return to Respawn’s battle royale for the launch of Season 7, and clearly had a lot of fun.

Read More: Where to find guaranteed gold loot on Apex Legends Olympus map

No moment was more fun, though, than when he discovered this crazy trick to make Sheila super powerful, flying it about the map like an attack helicopter, getting right up in enemies’ faces.

In the clip below, you can see that Aceu has mounted Rampart’s minigun atop his teammate’s Crypto drone, flying it around while he sprays at any enemies that dare cross his path, making these two Legends arguably one of the most lethal duos in the Apex Games.

This isn’t exactly a common sight in Apex Legends, so you can only imagine the enemy’s confusion when they see Rampart flying at them and the sound of Sheila spraying at them.

How does it work?

There’s not really any real knack to doing this trick: you just have to get your angles right. As you can see in the following clip, Aceu’s teammate simply spawns his drone in, and Ace manages to plant Sheila somewhat in the middle of it before climbing aboard and getting going.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This trick is not as easy as simply mounting the drone and getting going — it obviously leaves Crypto in quite a difficult position, and may require a teammate to keep them protected and out of harm’s way while Rampart has her fun.