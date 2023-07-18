Sentinels bring in new player to Apex Legends squad for ALGS NA LCQ

Sentinels revealed their third player for ALGS NA LCQ a week after dropping Keon ‘Keon’ Berghout.

Sentinels announced they were revamping their roster ahead of the North American ALGS LCQ last week after they dropped Keon. The player joined Sentinels from The Guard along with Cole ‘Rkn’ Prommel and Beau ‘RamBeau’ Sheidy.

Four months later, the only man left standing from that initial roster is Rkn.

Sentinels have not had a good season so far in ALGS competition. The team has not made an international tournament in Year 3 competition and dropped its roster in January after placing outside the top 20 in the first NA ALGS split.

After signing its new roster in March, the organization has only marginally improved by placing 15th in the second split, just four spots away from qualifying for Split 2 Playoffs.

Sentinels now have one final chance this season to see the international stage with a top-two placement at the ALGS NA Last Chance Qualifier.

Sentinels bring in teenage player for ALGS NA LCQ

To fill out the roster ahead of LCQ competition, Sentinels have announced the signing of Israel ‘Koyful’ Lawrence. Koyful is a 17-year-old player who was last seen playing in the North American ALGS Challengers Circuit on an unsigned squad.

The last esports organization the player was signed to was BLVKHVND before the squad disbanded on February 12, 2023.

“Regardless of where we go as a team, I truly believe Koy is the future of Apex,” Rkn said. “Stoked to bring him on and help develop the insane potential he has.”

Fans will get to see what the roster looks like together as they compete for a spot at the ALGS Championship starting on July 21.

The Sentinels roster is now the following:

