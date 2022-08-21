Secret Apex Legends Care Package buff makes legendary weapons easier to find

Feel like you’ve been encountering the Kraber a bit more often in Apex Legends? Well, that’s because the spawn rates of Care Package weapons has been buffed quite significantly.

With the start of Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted, Respawn dropped a whole host of changes onto the battle royale – introducing Vantage as the new legend, updating the layout of Kings Canyon, and upping the level cap at long last.

In terms of changes to weapons, we didn’t get a new weapon to go alongside the release of the new update, but plenty of tweaks have been made to the loot pool with the Rampage and Bocek Bow heading into the Care Package.

The two popular weapons have joined the Kraber and Mastiff as the battle royale’s rarest and most powerful weapons, however, they’re dropping a little more than normal.

Apex Legends care package weapons spawn rate changed

That’s right, if you’ve been noticing that the Kraber spawns a bit more frequently in matches these days, you aren’t alone and you’re not experiencing some sort of placebo effect.

Instead, Respawn have pushed up the spawn rates of each weapon to 25% across the early, mid, and late game care packages according to dataminer Senos.

“So, for some reason, all care package weapons have a 25% chance of spawning in any given round,” they tweeted on August 20.

Plenty of fans quickly noted that they’ve seen plenty of Krabers in the first drop – which previously had a spawn chance of around 7% – rather than the late game.

“Round 1 Kraber seemed a LOT more common. And the number of late game Rampages too frequent,” said one. “I got two round one Mastiffs last night. As a new Maggie main, it made me weep tears of joy,” added another. “I was positive they buffed Kraber spawn rate and this explains it,” commented another.

Of course, with four weapons having a 25% chance of dropping, they’re all equal and one weapon isn’t going to appear more commonly than the others. Though, it might be something Respawn tweaks as the season goes on.