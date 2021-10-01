Season 11 Legend in Apex Legends will make Wraith less popular according to Aceu

NRG’s Brandon ‘AceU’ Win claims that the next character to be added to Apex Legends spells bad news for Wraith and the ‘Interdimensional Skirmisher’ won’t be played for much longer.

Wraith has been the go-to character for Apex Legends pretty much since Respawn released their battle royale over two years ago.

She’s always been incredibly powerful and her speed makes her perfect for players who are both desperate to get into fights, and those who want to sneak away when the going gets tough.

Like every other legend, she has been hit with tweaks over time and while some players have started to test others, they usually return to the Interdimensional Skirmisher. Though, that could all change when Season 11 rolls around according to Aceu.

The former CS:GO pro turned content creator as chatting with viewers during his September 29 stream as he started to make his way into a new game after getting punished by a Wraith and her team in the previous one.

He joked that Wraith should be able to get a heads up on players behind walls given the “x-ray meta” that has taken over Apex, but switched to talking about her future.

“Dude, I’m telling you… I can’t wait for you guys to see the next legend,” Ace said without giving too much away as to who it might be. “Wraith is actually never going to be played.”

Fans, not settling for the small teaser, pushed the streamer for further details while others said he was just trolling them and letting them hear what they wanted to hear.

Of course, there have been rumors about the next legend – supposedly named Maali – who may have a similar passive to Bangalore’s Double Time where she gets a speed boost after being shot.

However, unlike previous seasons, there hasn’t been anything concrete on the new legend to this point so we’ll just have to wait and see if Aceu’s predictions ends up being spot on.