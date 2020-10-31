Respawn shuts down Titanfall 3 rumors – but there's good news too - Dexerto

In the face of several recent leaks claiming that a new entry in the Titanfall series is in development, Apex Legends game director, Chad Grenier, has confirmed Titanfall 3 is not being worked on.

Over the last several months, data-miners have been hard at work uncovering Apex Legends secrets ahead of the highly anticipated Season 7 release, including information related to the new season’s vehicles, weapon attachments, and the new Olympus map and Horizon Legend.

In addition to the details surrounding the new content, several leakers reported evidence that Respawn developers were also actively working on the next title in the Titanfall series.

Speaking in an interview ahead of Season 7’s launch, Chad Grenier, Game Director of the studio’s hit battle royale, refuted these claims and said that Respawn has no new Titanfall games in the works.

No luck for hopeful Titanfall 3 fans

In the interview with Eurogamer, Grenier spoke at length about the new features and systems coming to Apex Legends with the release of Season 7, Ascension, on November 4.

Grenier specifically outlined the transition of Olympus from a Titanfall 3 concept to the third map being released for the BR. However, when asked about the studio’s plans for a new entry in the Titanfall series, the Game Director openly stated “nobody is currently working on Titanfall 3.”

He also spoke about the more distant future of the battle royale title, confirming that Respawn is working on content for five more seasons after the release of S7, and has plans for additional content beyond that.

Apex Legends to fill the void?

Grenier’s confirmation that Titanfall 3 is not in active development pours cold water on leaks and rumors that it was in the works. However, in the same interview, Grenier mentioned that Respawn has plans to make Apex Legends more than just a battle royale, and that fans of Titanfall will be very excited about what is to come.

“Apex is in the Titanfall universe. So we’re always bringing things from Titanfall into Apex,” he said, highlighting Ash in the Season 5 quest. “So we get to bring a lot of the stuff that we enjoy in Titanfall into Apex. Looking at future seasons and animated shorts, and things that are coming out next year, I think any Titanfall fan is gonna be super excited.”

While the Titanfall series is considered a classic FPS and maintains a dedicated core player base (with a recent Steam release providing a huge influx of new Pilots as well), Respawn has remained tight-lipped on their plans for the franchise since the initial release of Apex Legends.

While data miners may continue to find evidence of a new title in the works, Titanfall fans could be in for a long spell of disappointment in their wait for official confirmation from Respawn.