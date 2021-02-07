Logo
Respawn hint at Peacekeper returning as ground loot in Apex Legends Season 9

Published: 7/Feb/2021 12:33

by Connor Bennett
Peackeeper shotgun in Apex Legends training mode
An Apex Legends dev has hinted that the Peacekeeper shotgun might return to ground loot sooner rather than later, as players miss the gun with it being stuck in care packages only. 

As Respawn Entertainment have released new seasons for Apex Legends, they’ve had the tough task of keeping the game balanced while also keeping the meta fresh and interesting.

This has included making changes to the maps, legends, and weapons. In the case of weapons, the changes go beyond just adding new ones and making buffs and nerfs.

The battle royale developers have constantly rotated the fully-kitted gold weapons, as well as those that can only be found in care packages (aka supply drops). The latter causes some issues, as some fan-favorite guns, mainly the Peackeeper, have been stuck in the drops for a little longer than normal.

The Peacekeeper has always been one of Apex’s strongest weapons.

Typically, weapons that aren’t the Kraber will spend a season inside a care package, but the Peacekeeper is now into its fourth season as a drop-only weapon, and players want it back as ground loot.

Apex developer Eric Canavese responded to one of the calls for a change on the Apex Legends subreddit, diving into a bit of the science being picking the care package weapons. “We actually consider what the loot looks like with a ton of different combinations entering and exiting the care package,” he said.

“This season we decided to keep the care package contents the same to allow for the meta to settle in with the addition of the 30-30, a weapon that has a somewhat similar charging mechanic – but this isn’t a hard rule or anything. We know the Peacekeeper is a fan favorite and is one of the first weapons we consider coming out of the care packages each season so keep an eye out in the future!”

As the dev suggests, once the meta settles down and players figure out what works and what doesn’t, Respawn will be able to make changes based on that data.

Everyone from casual players to professionals have been hoping for a return to floor loot for the Peacekeeper, even if it means hitting it with a slight nerf to balance it out.

A mid-season change to the supply drop weapons is rather unlikely, so it will probably be a case of waiting for Season 9, set to start in early May.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends devs address Ranked duos queue potential

Published: 7/Feb/2021 5:57

by Andrew Amos
Mirage and Gibraltar in Apex legends
Apex Legends does have a ranked queue, but it only serves those wanting to play in a trio. While there is a normal game mode for duos, Respawn has stated a ranked queue for twos will be unlikely.

When Respawn added ranked to Apex Legends in Season 2, there was only the one squad size ⁠— trios. It’s the way Respawn intended Apex Legends to be played.

However, after adding Duos to the game in April 2020, there was hope Respawn may give the smaller squads their own ranked queue.

Respawn Entertainment.Duos aren’t as popular as Trios in Apex Legends, but the player base for a ranked queue is there.

However, almost a year on, and there’s nothing of the sort in the pipeline. Despite some soft cries from the community, Respawn haven’t even hinted at Ranked duos queue’s potential.

Apex Legends players shouldn’t hold their breath either. With Season 8 now underway, Respawn’s stance on Ranked duos isn’t changing. They have no intention of adding the queue.

When it comes down to it, it’s purely because Apex isn’t designed for duos. It’s designed for trios, and Respawn doesn’t want to have to balance two different games in one.

“When it comes to the competitive nature of Apex we are first and foremost a three legend squad game. The bulk of balancing is and will always be done with this game mode in mind,” developer Eric Canavese told players on Reddit.

“To have a true and competitive duos mode that is missing a third of a squad that the game is designed and balanced around can lead to an ultimately unstable experience at various levels of play, and making those concessions…isn’t something we’re willing to do.”

Features like “No Fill,” which is being added later in Season 8, can give players the same sort of feel. However, a pure Ranked duos queue isn’t even on Respawn’s horizon.

Things may change over time, but much like their adamant stance against solos, it looks like Ranked duos may never eventuate.