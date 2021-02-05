Logo
How to use Observation Towers on Kings Canyon in Apex Legends

Published: 5/Feb/2021 11:12

by Connor Bennett
An observation tower raising in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends Season 8 has made a vast number of changes to Kings Canyon, with Observation Towers giving players a high ground advantage like never before. Here’s how you use them.

Alongside the additions of Fuse, the 30-30 Repeater, and a whole lot more, Apex Legends Season 8 has also given us a brand-new version of Kings Canyon.

Known as Oblirated Kings Canyon, the reshaped map takes away a lot of the dead space that the original Apex Legends map had, introducing a few new spots and a more vibrant feel to the battle royale.

A lot of these changes have been brought upon by ECHO camps, which have Observation Towers in them – letting players take to high ground and coop up in a sniper’s nest.

ECHO Tents apex
Respawn Entertainment
The new ECHO camp takes over Spotted Lakes on Kings Canyon

How to activate Apex Legends Observation Towers

These Observation Towers can only be found inside the ECHO camps at spots like Spotted Lakes and Crash Sites. You can hardly miss the distinct yellow buildings that have popped up on Apex Legends‘ original map.

If you want to use a tower, the process is pretty simple. You just have to interact with a control panel that can be found near the base of the tower you want to use.

When you’ve done so, the tower will begin to activate, and you’ll just have to wait a few seconds. In this time though, a loud sound will play and alert any nearby enemies. Though, you can then use a zipline to get on top of the tower.

  1. Interact with the control panel near the base of an Observation Tower
  2. Wait as the Tower starts activating
  3. Use the zipline to get to the top
  4. Enjoy your high ground advantage
Observation Towers in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
The Observation Towers are exclusive to the ECHO camps.

Again, while the high ground advantage is worthwhile – especially in late zones – enemies will know where you are. So, if they’re kill hungry, expect visitors pretty quickly.

You might get away with being to outplay a few enemies by activating the towers, and waiting for them to attack, but that’s a 200 IQ play. Not everyone will fall for it, either.

Former Apex Legends star Dizzy explains why he quit the battle royale

Published: 5/Feb/2021 3:17

by Brad Norton
Apex Legends gameplay with Dizzy
Respawn Entertainment

dizzy

Coby ‘Dizzy’ Meadows was once a top the Apex Legends competitive scene, but now, he has opened up on what drove him to quit the game and take a lengthy hiatus.

If you tuned into the Apex Legends scene on its rise in the battle royale genre, there’s every chance you’ve seen a clip or two from Dizzy. He quickly became one of the most-followed personalities in the community due his extraordinary movement and sharp aim.

However, his run at the top of the title quickly came to an abrupt halt in December 2019. With a newfound focus on streaming over pro play, this career shift soon saw the 20-year old step away from the internet altogether.

After months of radio silence, dizzy is now back to streaming on a more casual basis, though Apex Legends isn’t his main title anymore.

In his first time playing the game on stream for Lulu’s Throwdown event, dizzy explained what drove him to quit the title.

Why Dizzy quit Apex Legends

Dizzy playing Apex Legends
Twitter: Apex Legends
Dizzy quickly become one of the hottest pros in Apex Legends

When asked why he stepped away from Apex Legends, dizzy had a simple answer for his viewers on Twitch: “I just stopped enjoying it.”

“Sitting in a queue, landing, looting, you get sh*t loot, bad RNG, you die, you’re back in the queue waiting again. It’s very repetitive,” he outlined. 

“I feel like it’s easy to burnout on,” he said. “Especially if you’re streaming 8+ hours a day.”

Dizzy still rates Apex Legends as the “best BR”

This process remains similar throughout the entire battle royale genre. Therefore, Dizzy made it clear that’s where his issues lied, not with anything specific in Apex Legends.

“This game’s not bad, this game’s good. It’s definitely one of the best, if not the best BR game to play, but it’s just exhausting.”

While he’s back playing it on stream for this one-off event, there’s no telling if it might reignite his passion for Apex.

Dizzy has primarily been playing Valorant since his return, though fans were overjoyed to see him make the jump back over to the BR, even if it was brief.