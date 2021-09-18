Respawn extends Apex Legends Season 10 ranked split due to server issues

After a calamity of server issues plaguing players, Respawn is adding a week onto the Apex Legends Season 10 ranked split. The extended time will cut into the second split, but you will now have a little push to hit your goals.

Apex Legends’ servers have been struggling since the launch of patch 10.1.

The new Evolution Collection event might have brought a ton of players back to check out the new skins or the Rampart buffs, but some haven’t even been able to get into the game.

Respawn attempted to “ramp up server capacity” and “scheduled fixes” ahead of the weekend, but decided to pull the trigger on the split extension regardless.

“Despite improvements today, we’re still seeing roughly three times the normal rate of disconnect errors in [Apex Legends], and a full return to normal may take until our next planned patch on September 22,” Respawn said in a September 17 tweet.

“We’ll extend the current ranked split by one week—that update will go live Monday.”

The first split was set to end on September 21, but will now be extended until September 28.

It comes after streamers like NiceWigg, Rogue, and LuluLuvely called on Respawn to give casual players a chance to hit whatever their goals are ⁠— Gold, Platinum, Diamond, or even Master.

“Ranked split has to be extended for those who aren’t playing Apex everyday all day and are trying to hit a certain rank,” NiceWigg said before the extension.

“This is probably frustrating for them, people don’t play everyday — it’s the least you could do,” Rogue added.

It is understood the second Apex Legends Season 10 ranked split ⁠— set to take place on Kings Canyon ⁠— will still finish on November 2, ahead of Season 11’s launch.