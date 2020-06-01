NRG Esports wins Apex Legends Global Series Online #6 - Final placements

Apex Legends Global Series #6 has come to a close, with teams from across the globe doing battle in their own respective regions. Here, we take a look at the final placements for North America and Europe.

Even though Apex Legends has proven to be a hugely successful title in the battle royale market, it hasn’t quite taken over the esports landscape just yet.

Organizations have pretty stacked teams and there have been plenty of tournaments, both online and on LAN – with the Global Series events having been played with the most regularity. On May 31st, the sixth installment of the ALGS came to a close with some fan-favorite squads dominating their respective regions after 160 teams entered.

Apex Legends Global Series 6 North America final standings

In North America, the glory and $7,200 top prize was claimed by NRG’s trio of Frexs, Nafen, and Rocker. The team scored 57 points to finish atop the North America standings as they won two games and picked up 25 kills across their five games.

Sola Fide finished in second place, missing out on the top prize by four points. Team SoloMid rounded out the top three with a final score of 51 points while notable names like Complexity, Rogue, Sentinels, and Team Liquid finished in fourth, sixth, ninth, and 13th respectively.

Apex Legends Global Series 6 Europe final standings

In Europe, there was a bit more breathing room for winners GSD, as they finished with 55 points – nine points above second-place Чмк. Compared to their North American counterparts, GSD only won one game but racked up 24 kills and consistent top placings – only finishing outside the top five once in their five matches.

Virtus Pro completed the top three by finishing with 44 points – a single point better than both Team Purge and Gambit. After struggling to get going, exClique made a late run on the top of the table by winning game five and tallying 10 kills.

Even though only the top ten teams from each region walked away with some cash to split between themselves, everyone who finished in their regional top 80 claimed some ALGS points.

These points will give teams a chance at qualifying for later Global Series events as the competitive Apex season builds up to its Majors.