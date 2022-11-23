NICKMERCS praises Apex Legends devs for finally addressing matchmaking and SBMM problems

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Apex Legends streamer and ALGS competitor Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has praised Respawn Entertainment for recently announced changes to the BR’s skill-based matchmaking mechanics.

Skill-based matchmaking has long been a major topic in video games and in Apex Legends specifically.

Complaints have long revolved around players’ inability to enjoy matches casually and, in Season 15 specifically, issues over inaccurate matchmaking have taken center stage.

However, many players welcomed recent confirmation from Respawn that the game’s SBMM mechanics will be changing considerably in the near future.

NICKMERCS praises Respawn for SBMM changes in Apex Legends

In a November 22 Twitch stream, ALGS competitor NICKMERCS joined the chorus of praise for Respawn developers, describing it as “cool”.

Article continues after ad

“I did see a little bit of this I think,” he said. “I read the dev’s paragraph and it looked like he needed to go to college… I dunno, cool though. A lot of people don’t like the current Apex [matchmaking] thing they have going on so if they’re gonna make some changes, good man.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In short, the streamer and former Gears of War pro is pleased to see developers listening to community feedback and making adjustments as they deem necessary.

Nick is known to praise developers for positive changes they make, recently applauding Respawn for Apex’s new Broken Moon environment.

Article continues after ad

Although the developers did not give specific dates for the implementation of the SBMM changes, they did say that players can expect them in-game during December or early in 2023.

Nick is clearly among those who believe they’ll improve the quality of the average match and placate some fan criticism.