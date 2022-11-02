NICKMERCS claims Catalyst is “horrible” in Apex Legends Season 15

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

Twitch streamer and ALGS competitor Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has described Season 15 Legend Catalyst as “horrible”, claiming her abilities actually hinder teammates in Apex Legends.

After weeks of anticipation, Apex Legends Season 15 is finally here. While the typical Legend buffs and nerfs were noticeably absent, Catalyst dropped alongside the Broken Moon map.

As well as becoming the game’s first female transgender legend, the Defensive Conjurer brought the mysterious Ferro Fluid into the Apex Games.

The black liquid forms part of all her abilities, no more than her Ultimate which allows her to conjure a wall of Ferro Fluid to block lines of sight and slow opponents.

However, ALGS competitor NICKMERCS has described her abilities as “horrible” and questioned whether she will make a meaningful impact to the game’s meta.

NICKMERCS thinks Catalyst’s abilities are “horrible”

Speaking on a November 1 Twitch stream, the former Gears of War pro offered his early thoughts on Catalyst.

“Have you tried Catalyst yet? Yeah she’s horrible,” he said. “She’s horrible, man. The ult, it screws over your teammates too you know? The Q [tactical] is harder to hit than people think. So it’s cool it does damage and it slows them but it’s just harder to place. And then her passive with doors, I feel like it’s only good if you’re playing competitive. I don’t really know if it’s good for Ranked, it’s probably horrible for Ranked actually.”

Catalyst’s Ultimate, known as Dark Veil, conjures a wall of Ferro Fluid to hinder opponents and block areas of the map. However, Nick believes it’s just as frustrating for Catalyst’s teammates as it is for everyone else.

Nick then delved deeper on how she might affect the competitive meta, suggesting she’ll struggle to oust any established picks in pro Apex Legends.

He did admit that he might be wrong though, especially given how Season 10’s Seer was initially dismissed only to become a guaranteed pick because of his in-game strength.

He finished: “You see her having a role in comp? She could definitely have a role in comp but I don’t see it right now. I don’t see what character you’re gonna replace. I think they’re already set. I mean you could throw that ult endgame and you could block off a whole section of the endzone. It’s kinda cool. But I don’t know if it’ll be it. I think you’re sleeping on her. Could be. Everyone was sleeping on Seer.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how Catalyst develops and fits into Apex’s meta and those all-telling pick-rates.