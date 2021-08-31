NICKMERCS calls for Warzone to follow Apex Legends crackdown on Strike Packs

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff wants Warzone and other games to follow Apex Legends in getting rid of Strikepacks and other “weird” little hacks.

Cheating in multiplayer games is a tale as old as time. Everyone wants to get a leg up on their opponents to the point where some go too far and start using third-party hacks to take them down.

A rise of hacking in Warzone has prompted some players to give up on the battle royale and go elsewhere – mainly to Apex Legends. However, Respawn’s game isn’t totally perfect either. There are still plenty of aimbotters and wall hackers in the Outlands.

Aside from those obvious cheats, there are also Strikepacks and different controller add-ons that allow players to get an advantage on shooting and movement. As a result, Respawn have made it so these aren’t to be used in competitive play moving forward, and NICKMERCS sees it as an example to follow.

The FaZe Clan star has, like many fellow players, pleaded with developers to root out hackers – using his platform to shine a light on some outlandish cheats.

He believes the Strikepack ban is “huge news” for players, but maybe even bigger from a developer’s point of view. “There are people you probably think are great, but they’re lowkey cheating man!” Nick said.

“I’m kind of excited to see where this thing goes,” he continued. “I don’t know if it’s going to get adopted over there on Call of Duty or spread like wildfire, but I hope we can play together online and have a way to detect these weird cheats and weird third-party attachments so they’re banned and not in the playing field. That’d be awesome.”

Nick also notes that the move from Respawn is a “big W” for competitive players, and it would be even more so if others followed suit.

As we’ve seen countless times, it is difficult to totally crackdown on cheaters and hacks just because, well, if someone wants to cheat, they will. But, there are some positive moves being made.