Newcastle’s scrapped kit in Apex Legends was a shield support called Axium

An Apex Legends dev has revealed that Newcastle used to be called Axium in the early design stages, and his abilities were very different.

Every character on the Apex Legends roster is completely unique and has their own interesting backstory, abilities, and personality.

So, it’s easy to see why Respawn takes so long on each of the Legends and goes through multiple designs before they finally decide on an end product.

While the majority of these scrapped kits and abilities are left to the wayside, it’s always interesting for the community to see what could have been added to the game.

So, it was incredibly exciting when the devs revealed in a Saviors Q&A that Newcastle was called Axium in the early design stages and had a set of “breach and clear” abilities.

Newcastle used to be called Axium in Apex Legends

During a Q&A ahead of the Season 13 update, the Apex Legends devs shared some insight into Newcastle’s design and even revealed that the mighty shield-bearer used to be called Axium.

His original kit centered around a “breach and clear” playstyle, pushing aggressively against enemies with his shield and looking to close down positions.

With a Passive that revolved around shield batteries, Axium was a Defensive Legend that was always looking to get into the thick of the action.

Unfortunately, his kit was deemed too “selfish” by the developers as it didn’t synergize with his squad and didn’t promote team-based gameplay.

While Axium will almost certainly never arrive in the Outlands, it’s still interesting to see the inspiration behind Newcastle’s current set of abilities.

Who knows, maybe a part of Axium’s kit may make an appearance in the design of a future Legend, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Either way, Season 13 of Apex Legends goes live on May 10 and Newcastle will make his debut in the Outlands, so make sure you’re prepared for the update.