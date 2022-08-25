New Wraith mechanic makes Gravity Cannons OP in Apex Legends

A new Wraith movement mechanic allows the Interdimensional Skirmisher to double the power of Gravity Cannons in Apex Legends.

Since the release of Apex Legends all the way back in 2019, Wraith has been one of the most popular characters in the Outlands.

Her ability to make outplays with the invulnerability from her Tactical and teleportation from her Ultimate make her incredibly fun to play.

She also has an extremely high skill cap, with countless movement mechanics for Wraith mains to spend hours mastering.

Well, a new one seems to have been discovered in Season 14, and it allows her to double the power of Gravity Cannons.

Respawn Entertainment Wraith has a 9.1% pick rate in Season 14.

Wraith trick doubles the power of Gravity Cannons

As showcased and discovered by Reddit user Falcon_International, there’s a new must-learn mechanic for any Wraiths mains out there.

When approaching a Gravity Cannon, the Interdimensional Skirmisher can activate her Tactical and jump backwards onto the device, causing the Cannon to push her nearly twice the distance.

As noted in the post, this trick isn’t easy to replicate as the timing has to be absolutely perfect.

However, if this can be mastered, it would make it easy to escape any pursuing squads or rotate to a different POI on the map.

Despite speculation in the comments of the post, no one can figure out why this mechanic is possible, but there’s no denying it’s a powerful trick.

It’s impossible to know whether Respawn will roll out a patch to fix the issue, but for now, it’s definitely a movement trick worth learning on Wraith.