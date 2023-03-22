ImperialHal speechless as broken Wraith Ultimate gets him killed in Apex Legends

Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen was lost for words after a frustrating Wraith bug involving her Ultimate got him killed in the middle of a skirmish.

Ever since the release of Apex Legends all the way back in 2019, Wraith has been a fan-favorite character.

Access to invulnerability and effective rotations with her Ultimate make the Interdimensional Skirmisher perfect for aggressive players that love gunfights.

Respawn even decided to enhance her kit in Season 16, significantly extending the range of her portal which has solidified her as the most popular Legend in the game.

Despite this, there are a few issues with her abilities as ImperialHal found out when her Ultimate refused to work and then disappeared.

Respawn Entertainment Wraith has a 12% pick rate in Season 16.

ImperialHal hit with broken Wraith portal bug in Apex Legends

During a recent stream on Worlds Edge, ImperialHal and the rest of TSM were contesting the Lava Siphon POI.

Realizing they were getting pinched, Hal decided to make a play with Wraith’s Ultimate to rotate the entire squad towards a set of enemies.

Hopping on the gondola with the portal activated, the duration finally ran out and Hal wanted to take it back to the original location before proceeding with his entire squad.

Unfortunately, the Ultimate had other ideas and the portal refused to work. Not only that, the portal then disappeared, leaving Hal completely exposed to gunfire.

Despite managing to use her Tactical to escape a set of enemies, Hal was picked off by another team shooting from long-range.

Head in his hands, the typically vocal Hal was lost for words over what just happened and didn’t even bother attempting to explain the situation to his team.

It’s likely this rare bug is related to the gondola and is only limited to that area of the map on Worlds Edge, but it’s still an issue Respawn should look into.