When are World’s Edge and Kings Canyon coming back to Apex Legends? - Dexerto

With the arrival of Olympus in Season 7, Apex Legends has removed both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge from the rotation, but there’s no need to worry as both maps will eventually be returning.

We all know and love Kings Canyon, which had been host to the Apex Games since release in 2019. World’s Edge came out a bit later – at the start of Season 3 – but both have now been removed by Respawn.

With the start of Season 7, the new map Olympus will be the only one we can play on before the other two are eventually brought back. Below is all the info we currently have on when World’s Edge and Kings Canyon will be coming back to Apex Legends.

When is World’s Edge coming back to Apex?

According to the Season 7 patch notes, World’s Edge will only be taking a two-week break from the game. Given that Ascension kicked off on Nov. 4, that means it should be coming back around Nov. 18.

After that week the game will go into a normal rotation between Olympus and the Talos outpost once players start to get the hang of the new map. The second half of Season 7 ranked, starting at the same time, will also be played entirely on World’s Edge.

When is Kings Canyon coming back to Apex?

Devs haven’t provided an exact date yet for when we could expect to see this map return to Apex, and only said that they “will be vaulting Kings Canyon for the time being,” to start Season 7.

Read More: Shroud explains why he prefers Apex Legends over Warzone

While we don’t have an exact timetable, Respawn also temporarily removed the original region for the entirety of Season 3 when World’s Edge was first released and brought it back as part of the ranked rotation in Season 4.

We can’t say for certain exactly when we’ll be able to drop into King’s Canyon again, but we wouldn’t get our hopes up to see it return to the lineup before Season 8.