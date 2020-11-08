 Respawn explain why hitboxes are a "curse" on Apex Legends - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Respawn explain why hitboxes are a “curse” on Apex Legends

Published: 8/Nov/2020 11:14

by Joe Craven
Gibraltar and Octane with Apex Legends Season 7 logo
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7 Respawn Entertainment

Daniel Klein, Senior Game Designer at Respawn Entertainment, has explained why different sized hitboxes are a “curse” on Apex Legends, and why he would encourage the studio to avoid them if he had a “time machine.” 

Hitboxes are a deeply contentious topic in almost any shooter, regardless of design or reputation. From Rainbow Six Siege to Call of Duty, every shooter under the sun has had its criticisms over hitboxes, particularly relating to irregularities with them.

There are few things as frustrating as feeling like an opponent should have been dropped by a well-aimed headshot, only for them to turn and eliminate you.

However, hitbox discussions become particularly contentious when different in-game characters have different shaped hitboxes, as is the case in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends all legends
Respawn Entertainment
So many legends means plenty of different shapes and sizes.

It is most often used as a balancing factor, meaning the more powerful characters are easier to hit – for example tanks in Overwatch. But, in Apex, it can create imbalances and unfairly disadvantage larger Legends.

When asked about different sized hitboxes on Reddit, Senior Game Designer Daniel Klein commented that they were a “curse” on Apex Legends, and he would go back and avoid them if he could.

In answer to a question about the varying amounts of damage different sized Legends take, Klein said: “If I had a time machine, I’d go back to when we started working on Apex and yell at everyone: DO NOT EVEN THINK ABOUT DIFFERENT HITBOX SIZES! DON’T DO IT! YOU’LL CURSE US FOREVER!”

He went on to explain that it’s very hard to measure how much damage should be adjusted for different size Legends, and that in most cases it’s considerably more important than whatever equipment a Legend possesses.

Gibraltar standing over enemy in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Larger legends, like Gibraltar, take 15% less damage on account of them being easier to hit.

Klein continued: “Let’s put it this way: Caustic with Wraith’s hitboxes would have a higher win rate than Wraith with Caustic’s hitboxes. Like no question. This means we had to find something that directly acted on the level of success/failure that hitboxes work on; and a damage multiplier was the best solution.”

To mitigate the issue of bigger and smaller Legends, Respawn added passive perks called Low Profile (incoming damage increased by 5%: Lifeline, Pathfinder, Wattson, Wraith) and Fortified (Incoming damage reduced by 15%, not slowed by bullets: Caustic, Gibraltar).

It seems that Respawn are conceding that the damage multiplier is the best of a number of bad options when it comes to negating characters with massively varying hitboxes. He describes Low Profile and Fortified as “chewing gum and duct tape holding the game together.”

In the Season 7 patch, Respawn gave Pathfinder’s hitbox an update, giving him more shootable area. Regardless of what Respawn do, different sized hitboxes are here to stay.

Gaming

Shroud explains why he prefers Apex Legends over Warzone

Published: 8/Nov/2020 0:39

by Theo Salaun
shroud apex legends vs warzone
Respawn Entertainment / YouTube, Shroudy Rowdy /

shroud Warzone

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek is one of the world’s most popular gamers and Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the world’s most popular battle royale games, but the FPS maestro thinks Apex Legends is a more enjoyable title.

Shroud has played practically every FPS out there and absolutely fragged out in most, if not all of them. But, at a time when CoD’s Warzone is the biggest battle royale on the market, the celebrated streamer explained why it’s not really his cup of tea.

Although Shroud prefers more tactical shooters like Valorant and the lesser-known Squad, he did express that, among battle royales, he prefers Apex Legends over Warzone. This explains why he so rarely participates in the CoD title’s big-money tournaments, instead opting to run around and gun people down in Respawn Entertainment’s ability-based BR.

It’s an interesting subject and one that merits discussion, as both games have massive audiences, including some overlap between the two. Ultimately, the streamer revealed that he finds Warzone to be fun on occasion, but more appropriately suited to casual players — a group he is most certainly skews away from.

For mobile users: Segment starts 06:50.

After talking about FPS titles, Shroud’s chat told him he should try out matches of Modern Warfare’s Search and Destroy, a more tactical version of the base multiplayer modes and Warzone. In response to being told it was “fun as heck,” the streamer quickly laughed and responded, “no, it’s not.” 

“Warzone isn’t really my style, you know?” he said. “While it is fun from time to time … it’s not particularly my fancy. I don’t fancy it. I fancy games like CS, Valorant, Apex — games that take some skill.”

Although Shroud understands the hype around Warzone and why it is so much more popular than Apex Legends, his subjective lens finds the Respawn Entertainment shooter a more enjoyable experience.

Apex Legends Shroud Trick
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends just added a new hero, Horizon, adding more complexity to the game.

He elaborated that Warzone is under the Call of Duty umbrella, so it obviously has more fans than a new IP like Apex, before going into what he thinks of the games’ differing difficulty levels: “Warzone is a lot more casual than Apex. Apex is a little bit harder, right? The more hardcore games, the more challenging games are usually, usually, going to get less attention.”

If Shroud likes games for tactical reasons, then it would be understandable that he would find Apex’s range of abilities to add another layer of complexity as far as team synergy and counterplay goes.

Although he doesn’t specify what he thinks makes the game harder, the perspective is intriguing and offers a solid reason why the FPS guru isn’t as involved with Warzone as many would expect him to be.