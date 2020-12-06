Logo
New Apex Legends bug is trapping players in crates on Winter Express

Published: 6/Dec/2020 21:01 Updated: 6/Dec/2020 21:04

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Winter Express Train With Logo 2
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

A new bug has been discovered in Apex Legends during the Holo-Day Bash 2020 event that’s trapping players in boxes in the game’s Winter Express LTM, and the only way to escape appears to be quitting early.

The Holo-Day Bash 2020 event in Apex Legends brought back the Winter Express limited-time mode, which takes place on World’s Edge and features three teams fighting for control of the train as it moves around the map.

Players had already reported several glitches and issues that appeared in the LTM; in one case, some were being instantly eliminated when pushed into the train’s surfaces by teammates. Now, another massive bug seems to be rearing its ugly head in the LTM: players are being trapped in boxes on the train with no way to escape.

Apex Legends Winter Express Train
Respawn Entertainment
A new bug in Apex Legends is trapping players in crates when playing the Winter Express LTM.

A clip shared by ‘u/Solalgaleo’ shows the player trapped inside one of the boxes on the train. Playing as Lifeline, they attempt several actions like firing their weapon, deploying their D.O.C. drone, and putting down holo-sprays, none of which work to help them escape.

While they can perform all of these actions without issue, the player cannot move outside the enclosed area. They can also see others outside of the crate, but cannot deal or receive damage while trapped in the box.

I got stuck in a box in winter express from apexlegends

In another clip shared by ‘u/SirKona’, a similar situation unfolds. While stuck in one of the train’s boxes, they fired their Volt SMG and attempted to move outside of the crate, but both actions seem to have no effect.

The user also describes what got them into this interesting situation: “So as soon as the round started I ran up and jumped up onto box as the train was going down a slope, which is what I believe is what caused me to glitch inside of crate.”

So this happened… from apexlegends

The post ends with the user saying they left the match because being separated from the enemy teams was an unfair advantage. Even though the enemies were unreachable, the player was also technically invincible and could not be eliminated.

It appears the team at Respawn is not yet aware of this issue; they have not responded to either Reddit post or added the bug to their Trello board where they track the issues currently being worked on.

The developer is already working to address “issues with getting killed by unintended ways on Winter Express train,” but it appears that players will need to wait and see how Respawn plans to address this new glitch.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.