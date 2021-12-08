New Apex Legends Arenas map ‘Habitat’ leaked

Following the release of the Raiders Collection Event, Apex Legends dataminers have found images of the new ‘Habitat’ Arenas map in the game files.

Season 11’s Raiders Collection event has arrived in Apex Legends and it’s reintroduced the Winter Express LTM, as well as giving Wattson her very own Heirloom.

Despite all of this exciting content, the community is always focused on what’s coming next, and dataminers have already begun providing the answers.

Unfortunately, Raiders didn’t come with any new features for Arenas, with the event mainly focusing on the battle royale side of the game.

However, it looks like the devs have plans for the 3v3 mode in the near future, as the new ‘Habitat’ map has been discovered in the game files.

Dataminers discover new ‘Habitat’ Arenas map in Apex Legends

As soon as the Raiders Collection event went live, dataminers were hard at work looking for any clues or information on new content coming in the future.

Luckily, it wasn’t long before reliable Apex leaker KralRindo discovered the new upcoming Arenas map ‘Habitat’. Not only did they find evidence of the map existing, but they also found concept art and it looks absolutely incredible.

Seemingly mirroring the tropical theme of Storm Point, ‘Habitat’ looks to be a lush landscape with a large river running through the middle, a perfect battleground for Arenas.

New Arenas Map – Habitat pic.twitter.com/4LNq3rqDV5 — KralRindo (@kralrindo) December 7, 2021

KralRindo even managed to find an image of the map’s exact layout, and it looks like it’s going to be very different from the Arenas maps we’ve seen so far.

By the looks of it, ‘Habitat’ is going to be filled with elevated sections of land surrounded by small bodies of water that players can drop down into.

Reliable dataminer Shrugtal managed to uncover another load screen for the map which appears to show three large eggs. This has led some to speculate that ‘Habitat’ may be similar to Storm Point and contain Wildlife for players to takedown.

New Arena Map: "Habitat" loadscreen. Yes, those are eggs. pic.twitter.com/Z1RtdA4Ipv — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) December 7, 2021

When it comes to a release date, it’s hard to know when Respawn will add ‘Habitat’ to the game as the season’s Collection event has already been and gone.

So, it’s likely we’ll be seeing the tropical 3v3 battleground in Season 12, but who knows, there’s a chance the devs roll it out before then.

For now, we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled for any more leaks and see if Respawn makes an official announcement in the near future.