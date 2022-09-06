GamingApex Legends

Moist Esports signs former Team Burger Apex Legends roster

Ryan Lemay
Moistcr1tikal
Moist EsportsMoist Esports

Moist Esports continues to make waves in Esports, signing the former Team Burger Apex Legends roster.

Popular YouTuber and streamer MoistCr1TiKal helped found Moist Esports in 2021. The organization has Rocket League, Super Smash Bros, and Guilty Gear Strive divisions.

MoistCr1TiKal’s organization hit the ground running, winning the 2021 Rocket League Championship Series Sprint Spit Major. The organization currently has five Smash Bros players, including ‘Maister’ and ‘Kola.’

Moist Esports looks to repeat that same success on a new title, signing an Apex Legends roster.

Moist Esports signs Apex Legends roster

ALGS Global Series rewardsRespawn Entertainment
ALGS is the official Apex Legends esports competition.

In an announcement video released on September 6, MoistCr1TiKal fittingly confirmed signing Team Burger with an actual burger. The Australian esports team formed in 2021 and strung together a few impressive performances.

Out of 40 other teams, Team Burger placed 17th at the ALGS 2022 Championship and 15th in the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs. The team walked away with $18,000 from the prestigious tournament.

Jaro, Wxltzy, and Emtee make the leap to Moist Esports, joining a rapidly growing organization.

The team’s first tournament is the Syndicate APAC South Cash Cup on September 9. Apex Legends’ Regualr Season Split 2 begins on February 26, 2023.

