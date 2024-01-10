Moist Apex team denied US visas and forced to play pro league from Canada

Two Apex Legends pros on Moist Esports’ team have been denied entry into the United States and will have to start pro league playing from Canada, according to organization owner Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White Jr.

Moist Esports announced it was changing regions and keeping mostly the same roster in October 2023. The change puts the team in an incredibly competitive region and also brings the squad closer to the North American-based organization.

Moist placed top 10 at the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs and top 20 at the ALGS Championship in 2023.

Article continues after ad

However, the org has hit a road bump on the path toward playing in the United States, as MoistCr1TiKaL said on stream that both Matthew ‘Emtee’ Trengove and Ben ‘Wxltzy’ Walton have been denied entry into the country.

Article continues after ad

Moist Esports Apex squad denied entry into US

The esports organization owner, MoistCr1TiKaL, said on a YouTube live stream that the players were assigned an “out of touch” visa agent.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Our guy didn’t understand the space,” MoistCr1TiKaL said.

He claimed their agent didn’t understand how people could play video games professionally, and also said he didn’t believe the players were on a top 20 team in the world. MoistCr1TiKaL said they submitted their placement, along with an explanation that Apex is an esports game and has a circuit. The agent still denied the claim.

Article continues after ad

“You can literally Google it. It takes two seconds to look at Moist Esports’ like global Apex rankings and our finishes in the Majors and the World Championship,” he said.

Article continues after ad

The owner said that his players will now be playing in the online league from Canada and that he will have to figure out accommodations for the squad. The organization will be re-applying for visas, however, the process will take longer than two weeks, which is about when the league kicks off.