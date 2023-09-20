Moist and Shopify combine Valorant rosters and Challengers League slot

Moist Esports and Shopify Rebellion have announced that they are combining their Valorant rosters and North America Challengers League slot.

Moist Esports and Shopify Rebellion are combining their Valorant rosters, the two organizations have announced. The new team, now called Moist x Shopify Rebellion or MxS for short, will field a mixed roster of players from both Moist and Shopify’s 2023 rosters.

With the combination, the orgs have consolidated their North American Challengers League roster slots into one. This should presumably open up another slot for an open qualifier squad to fit into the Valorant league.

“This partnership emerged organically through conversations during the off-season between Moist Esports and Shopify Rebellion. As the discussions continued, our organizations found that we were aligned in both goals and vision, and that we were stronger if we worked together,” the announcement said.

The news comes on the heels of Shopify announcing its entrance into the LCS through the purchase of TSM’s slot.

Moist and Shopify combine forces in Valorant

Moist entered into Valorant esports in 2023 with the acquisition of the Team BreakThru. The team went 3-2 in the first split of Challengers League competition and then improved to 5-0 in the second. Moist were one series away from qualifying for the Americas Ascension tournament, but lost to The Guard in the lower bracket final and finished third in the league playoffs.

Shopify also missed the 2023 Americas Ascension tournament. Over the course of the season, the team went 1-4 in Split 1 then went 3-1 in Split 2 before bombing out of the Challengers League playoffs in seventh-eighth place.

The MxS Valorant roster is as follows: