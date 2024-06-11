iiTzTimmy announces switch from DSG to Moist Esports in mid ALGS split move

Timothy “iiTzTimmy” An has announced his departure from DSG’s Apex Legends team, making a move to Moist Esports in a sudden mid-ALGS roster shift.

iiTzTimmy has been a staple on DSG’s Apex Legends team, even before the roster was acquired and went under The Dojo, with the trio finishing fourth at the 2023 Championship and eighth at the recent 2024 Split 1 Playoff.

As the Split 2 NA Pro League just wrapped up its second week, two of the region’s most popular teams, DSG and Moist, are seeing some huge shifts to the roster.

Moist will see the arrival of iiTzTimmy and see one of their players, Matthew “Emtee” Trengove transition to a coach — while DSG will now have a missing slot to fill.

Article continues after ad

Announced by iiTzTimmy on his stream, he said, “I will be officially playing with Moist Esports. I will be playing with Gild and Wxltzy.”

As explained by Timmy, Emtee stepped down as their third player and the team needed to fill in his slot, so they approached Timmy and he agreed to join them.

Article continues after ad

“I want you to know that I do really care about Dezignful and Enemy,” Timmy said about his teammates at DSG. “They’re my f***ing boys, so I want you guys to continue giving them love and support.

The move has yet to be publicly announced by DSG and Moist, however, DSG’s X (formerly Twitter) account made a post recognizing Timmy’s departure. Timmy’s announcement came after Dezignful put a call out for competitive players.

Article continues after ad

Currently, both Moist and DSG sit at the bottom half of the table in the NA Split 2. Moist didn’t gain any points in their last game, with DSG only getting four points overall in their last two games.

Both team’s fight to qualify for the Split 2 Playoffs isn’t over yet, as there still two more rounds until the Finals.

Moist Esports had been struggling with visa issues, which resulted in the org having to drop their ALGS team during the Split 1 Playoff so they could attend the LAN, and are now suing US Immigration.

Article continues after ad

Now that iiTzTimmy is part of Moist, it should make acquiring visas easier as it would make the roster mostly American.