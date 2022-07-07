How to watch ALGS Championship 2022: Stream, schedule, teams

Andrew Amos . 4 hours ago

The biggest Apex Legends esports event is here ⁠— the $2 million ALGS Championship 2022. After hundreds of teams competed in Pro League globally, the top 40 are fighting for the game’s most epic prize in history. Follow all the action here with the stream, latest schedule, results and more.

It’s been a long time coming for Apex Legends esports, but the big LANs are back. Having been put on hold due to the global health crisis, the dream is finally being realized with first the Split 2 playoffs in Stockholm and now the ALGS Championship 2022.

40 of the world’s best teams ⁠— definitively ⁠— are descending on Raleigh, USA to determine the one true global champion of Apex Legends. After an APAC South upset saw Reignite claim the Stockholm crown without star Genburten, truly anything is possible at this big affair.

Follow all the ALGS Championship 2022 action right here with the latest stream, schedule and results, and more as Apex Legends’ biggest esports event gets underway.

Contents

ALGS Championship 2022: Stream

The ALGS Championship 2022 will be streamed on the official PlayApex Twitch channel, as per usual for all Apex Legends esports events. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

Miss a game? Catch up on the official Apex Legends Global Series YouTube channel.

ALGS Championship 2022: Schedule & results

Group Stage: July 7 — July 8

Round 1: July 7

Games start at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST

Group A vs Group B

Round Winner Runner-Up Third Round 1 TBD TBD TBD Round 2 TBD TBD TBD Round 3 TBD TBD TBD Round 4 TBD TBD TBD Round 5 TBD TBD TBD Round 6 TBD TBD TBD

Group C vs Group D

Round Winner Runner-Up Third Round 1 TBD TBD TBD Round 2 TBD TBD TBD Round 3 TBD TBD TBD Round 4 TBD TBD TBD Round 5 TBD TBD TBD Round 6 TBD TBD TBD

Round 2: July 7

Games start at 3:15PM PT / 6:15PM ET / 11:15PM BST

Group A vs Group C

Round Winner Runner-Up Third Round 1 TBD TBD TBD Round 2 TBD TBD TBD Round 3 TBD TBD TBD Round 4 TBD TBD TBD Round 5 TBD TBD TBD Round 6 TBD TBD TBD

Group B vs Group D

Round Winner Runner-Up Third Round 1 TBD TBD TBD Round 2 TBD TBD TBD Round 3 TBD TBD TBD Round 4 TBD TBD TBD Round 5 TBD TBD TBD Round 6 TBD TBD TBD

Round 3: July 8

Games start at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST

Group A vs Group D

Round Winner Runner-Up Third Round 1 TBD TBD TBD Round 2 TBD TBD TBD Round 3 TBD TBD TBD Round 4 TBD TBD TBD Round 5 TBD TBD TBD Round 6 TBD TBD TBD

Group B vs Group C

Round Winner Runner-Up Third Round 1 TBD TBD TBD Round 2 TBD TBD TBD Round 3 TBD TBD TBD Round 4 TBD TBD TBD Round 5 TBD TBD TBD Round 6 TBD TBD TBD

Bracket Stage: July 8 — July 9

Schedule TBD.

Finals: July 10

Schedule TBD.

ALGS Championship 2022: All qualified teams

40 teams have qualified for the ALGS Championship 2022 ⁠— the biggest Apex Legends esports event in history.

The most consistent performers across the 2021-22 season have been invited out, such as Stockholm champions Reignite. However, some favorites like Europe’s SCARZ and Korea’s Crazy Raccoon had to fight tooth and nail through the Last Chance Qualifier to make it here.

You can find the full list of qualified teams below, including the group they belong to for the opening stages of the ALGS Championship 2022.