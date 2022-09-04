MoistCr1TiKal wowed by xQc AI artwork: “That’s like xQc for the Netflix adaptation”

Popular YouTuber Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White was blown away after an AI auto-generated an incredible piece of artwork based on xQc.

Having been streaming since 2014, xQc has only been overtaken as Twitch’s most popular streamer a handful of times and has certified his place as one of the most popular creators in the community.

So, it’s no surprise that xQc’s face pops up in various places across the internet.

Even so, MoistCr1TiKal believed that an AI image generator wouldn’t be able to recognize xQc’s name let alone create a specific image of him using various descriptive words. He was wrong.

MoistCr1TiKal wowed by xQc artwork

During his livestream, MoistCr1TiKal was having a play around with an AI image generator. The way it works is that the user lists various descriptive words and phrases which are then used by the website’s AI to create a piece of artwork.

Viewers then urged him to create a “highly detailed” and “realistic” image of xQc with “epix composition” as well as “dramatic lighting.”

Although Moist was certain that the idea wouldn’t work, the description actually ended up producing a sweeping portrait of xQc which left the Twitch streamer stunned: “Wow. Holy sh*t. That’s pretty good. That’s like xQc for the Netflix adaptation.”

As the clip appeared on Reddit, xQc fans agreed that the image was surprisingly good: “That was actually very unexpected. Actually very cool.” However, it also sparked a concern among some over the morality of using AI technology to create art.

As one fan claimed it “highlights a worry by artists in the way AI is able to produce quality artwork with the press of a button.” Another said: “Can’t wait for AI art to slowly take over human art.”

Sadly, there aren’t any Netflix shows based around the life of xQc just yet. However, fans could get a potential idea of how it would look thanks to the help of AI technology.