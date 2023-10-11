Moist Esports Apex Legends squad joins new region for ALGS Year 4

Moist Esports has announced that its Apex Legends team will move region for ALGS Year 4 after a successful 2023 season in the APAC South Pro League.

Moist Esports hopped into Apex Legends competition on September 9, 2022, by signing the Australian free-agent squad Team Burger. During ALGS Year 3, Moist qualified for every Major LAN event and ran through the APAC South Pro League competition with ease.

The team placed second in the first split of Pro League and then finished sixth at the Split 1 Playoffs LAN tournament. Moist followed up that performance with a first-place finish in Split 2 Pro League competition and another top-10 placement at the Split 2 Playoffs.

At the 2023 ALGS Championship, Moist finished 12th and earned $30,000 in prize money from the World Championship event.

Having concurred APAC South, Moist is looking for a new challenge and is joining a different region for ALGS Year 4.

Moist Esports Apex Legends team switches regions

Moist will now play in the North American Pro League circuit, according to a post by one of the team’s players.

Moist seems to following in the footsteps of another Apex Legends powerhouse in DarkZero Esports. The former APAC team made the move to North America in 2022, and has put together a Championship winning team in the new region.

Whether Moist will enjoy the same success has yet to be seen, however, it does seem like the Australian roster has outgrown the APAC region and is looking to face better regular-season competition. The team has yet to finalize its roster for ALGS Year 4 as only Matthew ‘Emtee’ Trengove and Ben ‘Wxltzy’ Walton are signed on for the 2024 season.

Fans will get to see how Moist will fare in arguably the best region in Apex Legends Esports as the league starts back up on January 21, 2024.