ImperialHal shows how lethal controller aim assist is in Apex Legends

Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has showcased why controller aim assist is powerful when compared to MnK.

Over the past year, more and more Apex Legends pros have been making the shift from MnK to controller.

While there are still a lot of players who argue that both options are better than the other, no one has been more vocal on the topic than ImperialHal, even going as far as to say that aim assist needs to be nerfed.

Despite this, the popular TSM star takes advantage of the controller’s power at every available opportunity, beaming down foes with ease.

Well, a recent clip of Hal has caught the attention of fans as it showcases exactly why he’s such an advocate for controller and the devastating power of aim assist.

ImperialHal shows why controller is so strong in Apex Legends

On December 28, ImperialHal posted an outplay to Twitter and it’s safe to say it demonstrates why he made the switch from MnK to controller.

Equipped with a Wingman and the CAR SMG, Hal aggressively pushed on Horizon using her Tactical and immediately beamed an opponent, not missing a single bullet.

Another enemy attempted to drop down on him from above, but a full mag from the CAR SMG swiftly downed them in an instant.

Finally, finishing off the last opponent with some well-placed Wingman shots, Hal achieved the full squad wipe and dealt almost all of the damage.

Simply captioning the clip with a controller emoji, it’s clear Hal attributes a lot of his accuracy to aim assist and the power the controller provides.

Some pros have identified this and started running Bangalore for her smokes which switch off aim assist for any enemy inside their radius.

It’ll be interesting to see if Respawn ever decides to nerf controller, but for the time being, that seems extremely unlikely.