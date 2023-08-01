ImperialHal says Scump is better than NICKMERCS at Apex Legends already

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has continued to dominate Apex Legends since his retirement from pro CoD, with TSM star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen claiming he’s already better than NICKMERCS at the BR.

It was only two weeks ago that CoD legend Scump admitted he was “addicted” to Apex Legends, and that it has been his favorite game since.

After retiring from Call of Duty earlier this year, Scump, who was renowned as one of the greatest players of all time with 30 major tournament wins, has been keen to scratch his competitive itch.

Apex Legends has proven to be his solution as the content creator has fallen in love with the competitive, albeit controversial, ranked mode, as he strives to reach the top rank of Predator.

While he has been storming through the ranks, all the way up to the penultimate rank of Master (although this is admittedly a lot easier in Apex Season 17), he has gained a lot of attention from pro players.

Pro players such as ImperialHal and sweetdreams praised his gameplay, with sweet calling him “an absolute demon”.

Following days of back and forth between TSM star Hal and Scump and Methodz of OpTic Gaming, the three finally joined forces on Apex ranked on stream on July 31.

ImperialHal claims Scump already better than Nick

Whilst playing for hours on Apex ranked together, ImperialHal goes on to address his stream confidently stating “Scump’s definitely better than NICKMERCS”.

Once Scump hears from his Twitch chat Hal has been speaking about him, he questions Hal on it, who reaffirms that he thinks the CoD star is definitely better and has great potential.

Scump still has a long way to go, with the pro mentioning that new players such as Scump and Methodz don’t know fully what’s going on yet and it will take time.

Despite this, the face of OpTic definitely has a bright future in Apex as time goes on and it should only be a matter of time before he reaches the top rank in this season or the next when Apex Legends Season 18 starts on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

