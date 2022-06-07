ImperialHal reveals the one character you need to win Ranked games in Apex Legends

Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has revealed the one character necessary for any squad that wants consistently win Ranked games and gain RP.

While selecting a Legend to main or master in Apex can be a difficult task, it’s often even more challenging to decide on a strong team comp with your squad ahead of a Ranked match.

Choosing a set of characters that synergize well together can often give you the advantage over your opponents, especially when approaching the final ring during an endgame.

Well, TSM pro ImperialHal provided some advice for players who are struggling to decide which Legend to play in Ranked.

Keeping it simple, he thinks there’s only one Legend on the roster that’s required if you want to constantly secure victories and effectively gain RP.

ImperialHal thinks Valkyrie is required in Ranked

During his June 3 stream, one of ImperialHal’s viewers asked if any characters are required when deciding on a strong team comp for Ranked.

In response, Hal revealed that “you can literally play anything in Ranked”, advising the community to lock in whatever they feel comfortable using and have mastered the most.

However, the TSM pro did reveal that the Winged Avenger, Valkyrie is necessary for Ranked if you want to maximize the number of victories you secure.

With the ability to rotate an entire squad in an instant, scan beacons, and provide hefty disruption in gunfights, it makes sense that Hal thinks she’s required for those who want to effectively gain RP.

Despite calls for nerfs, Valkyrie has been an extremely powerful Legend in Apex for a long time and it looks like she’ll be holding her place in the meta for the foreseeable future.

With a 9.6% pick rate in Season 13, she’s currently the third most popular character in the game and may be worth learning if you’re looking for a new Legend to master.

She’s an ideal choice for anyone that wants to carry their Ranked matches and with so many strong abilities, you’ll always be a useful member of any squad in the Outlands.