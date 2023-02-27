ImperialHal reveals best weapon combo in Apex Legends Season 16

Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has revealed the best meta weapon combo for dominating your opponents in Season 16.

Apex Legends Season 16 completely shifted the meta thanks to the array of character and weapon changes that arrived in the patch.

This has meant that guns that were once OP have dropped down the tier list, making way for new contenders to take over the meta.

Although preference is important when it comes to weapon choice in the Outlands, you will have a distinct advantage over your foes if you use the best options.

Well, TSM pro ImperialHal was discussing the meta on a recent stream and decided to reveal the best weapon combo for racking up kills in Revelry.

Respawn Entertainment The Nemesis AR thrives at medium to long-range in Apex Legends.

ImperialHal reveals best weapons in Apex Legends Season 16

While watching a clip from fellow streamer ChaoticMuch, ImperialHal argued that he needs to “drop the R-301” as there are better options in the current meta.

In Hal’s opinion, the R-301 is “not good compared to the Flatline and the Nemesis right now” in terms of consistency and damage output.

However, overall, the TSM pro argues that the best combo in Season 16 is either Nemesis & Prowler or Nemesis & R99.

This gives your loadout a huge amount of versatility as you can eliminate foes at long-range, and beam any enemies that get too close with a meta SMG.

Hal argues that these setups are by far the best no matter what character you’re playing, so if you’re wondering what guns are strongest in the current meta, it may be worth testing these combos.

It’s worth noting that with all the complaints about the Nemesis being OP, it’s likely the AR gets nerfed in an upcoming patch, so make the most of it while you can.