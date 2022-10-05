Overwatch 2 surges on Twitch despite two DDoS attacks on launch

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Overwatch 2 reached over 600k peak viewers on Twitch despite the game being unplayable for most players due to a DDoS attack.

Overwatch 2 was finally released on October 4 after years and years of dedicated Overwatch fans patiently waiting for a sequel.

Sadly for Overwatch players ready to jump into their first match, the release day was ruined by a DDoS attack on launch day causing many players to not be able to log in or stay in a match longer than a few minutes.

Despite the game being nearly unplayable, Overwatch 2 still scored massive viewership numbers on Twitch.

Blizzard Kiriko made her debut in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 viewership spikes on Twitch for launch day

Fighting through a DDoS attack, Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 still managed to reel in a peak viewership of 625k.

According to stat tracking site Sullygnome, OW2 peaked as the third most viewed game on all of Twitch on October 4 and had the most amount of channels broadcasting the game at one time.

Although most streamers weren’t even in the game and were streaming long stretches of waiting on the game’s menus as xQc did. The former Overwatch pro-player bashed the game and spent a large part of his 10-hour stream on launch day being frustrated at connectivity issues.

Despite all these issues, it seems that Overwatch is back in the gaming spotlight as the long-awaited sequel is finally here. Once the connectivity issues are resolved, it’s possible Overwatch 2 breaks even the beta’s peak viewership numbers of over 1 million.