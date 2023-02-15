ImperialHal claims “stupid” Nemesis AR is absurdly “broken” in Apex Legends

Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has claimed the new Nemesis AR’s damage is “broken”, especially when it comes to beaming foes at medium-range.

Season 16 of Apex Legends is here and the community is enjoying all of the new content that’s arrived.

While features like the TDM mode, revamped Legend classes, and Firing Range rework are all being praised, it’s the Nemesis AR that’s getting the most attention.

This powerful new burst weapon excels at medium to long range and has minimal recoil, making it simple to lock onto opponents.

Well, after getting his hands on the Nemesis AR, ImperialHal is convinced the gun is completely “broken”.

Respawn Entertainment The Nemesis AR’s burst fire deals lethal damage at medium to long range.

ImperialHal says Nemesis AR is “broken” in Apex Legends

Following the Season 16 update, ImperialHal was streaming on Twitch and decided to pick up the Nemesis AR.

After beaming down multiple foes and landing almost every single bullet with the gun, Hal made it clear that he believes the gun is “stupid” and far too powerful.

Describing the Nemesis as “broken”, the TSM was shredding down enemies with no attachments equipped and the weapon still had seemingly no recoil at all.

This makes the Nemesis extremely potent at medium to long range, especially if you have a top-tier scope on hand.

In Hal’s opinion, the Nemesis is already one of the strongest guns in the Outlands, so we can expect him to be using the AR a lot.

Whether Respawn decides to nerf the gun is impossible to know, but we’ll just have to wait and see how popular the Nemesis becomes throughout Season 16.