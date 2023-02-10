ImperialHal claims new “UAV” perk in Apex Legends will ruin Season 16 Ranked

TSM star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has explained why he’s not particularly looking forward to playing Ranked in Apex Legends Season 16 following the new changes to character classes.

The wait for Season 16 has been the longest in Apex Legends yet, with Respawn Entertainment deciding to give the battle royale a pretty big facelift.

For the first time ever, there won’t be a new legend featured in the new season, but we do have a new weapon coming in the form of the Nemesis AR. On top of that, a number of weapons have been balanced and there’s also a shake-up to the legend classes.

Instead of the three original classes, legends have now been sorted into five different classes, each of which has its own unique perk. However, the Recon perk is already looking like it’ll cause some issues for ImperialHal.

ImperialHal bemoans “UAV” in Apex Legends that will ruin Ranked

For the newly-designated Recon legends, they’ll have the ability to scan beacons in a different way. Instead of getting the next circle location, Recon characters will get to see the location of players for up to 30 seconds.

“I’m just not looking forward to Ranked next season, because of the map room scan thing that can be done,” Hal said, comparing the change to the Map Room POI that had a similar ability.

“So, certain characters like Seer, Bloodhound, Vantage, and Crypto hit a map room scan where you can see the entire map where everybody is and I’m not looking forward to that in Ranked. It’s like a f*cking UAV type of thing.”

The ability to see enemy positions more frequently will likely prompt more engagements, which could speed up the typically slower high-level matches.

Of course, if things get out of hand, Respawn may be forced to make a change, but don’t count on that happening in the early days of the new season.